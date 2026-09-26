Jürgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of Florian Wirtz, backing his fellow German against the criticism the Liverpool man has faced of late.

Speaking on Saturday at the pre-match press conference before Germany's clash with Greece in the second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, Klopp said: "When you look at the whole context, you'll find that Florian joined Liverpool at an entirely unfavourable time."

"It's related to the death of Diogo Jota," he continued. "He (Wirtz) joined a team whose players' priority at that time was not football, and that is very understandable."

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"He learned a lot from his first year (with Liverpool)," Klopp added. "Now there is a new season under a new manager, and I believe he has started all the matches. He is delivering a very good level physically, and the team has begun to regain its cohesion once again."

"Attacking players always need a team that functions well around them," he went on. "And anyone who loves football can still see how outstanding a player Florian Wirtz is."

The former Liverpool manager was clear on his own role. "We cannot do more than what we do here, by giving him enough training and playing time. Step by step, we give him certainty and a good feeling, then we return him to Liverpool. I wish him all the best."

Wirtz had been due to link up with Germany in the second phase of the current international break. Klopp called him up early after Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz picked up injuries, making him available against Greece.

Germany opened their Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Greece, meanwhile, beat their hosts Serbia 2-1.



