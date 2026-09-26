Jürgen Klopp, the manager of the Germany national team, has defended his compatriot Florian Wirtz, the Liverpool player, in light of the criticism he has faced recently.

Klopp said on Saturday, during the pre-match press conference for the game against Greece, scheduled for tomorrow in the second round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League: "When you look at the full context, you will find that Florian joined Liverpool at an absolutely unfavourable time."

"It is related to the death of Diogo Jota," he continued. "He (Wirtz) joined a team whose players' priority at that time was not football, which is very understandable."

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The German went on: "He learned a lot from his first year (with Liverpool). Now there is a new season under the leadership of a new coach, and I believe he has started every match. He is delivering a very good level physically, and the team has begun to regain its cohesion once again."

"Attacking players always need a team that works well around them. And anyone who loves football can still see how outstanding Florian Wirtz is as a player."

The former Liverpool manager added: "We cannot do more than what we are doing here, by giving him enough training and playing time. Step by step, we give him certainty and a good feeling, and then we return him to Liverpool. I wish him all the best."

Wirtz had been scheduled to join up with Germany in the second phase of the current international break. But the injuries of Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz prompted Klopp to call him in early, making him available to feature against Greece.

Germany opened their Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Greece, meanwhile, beat their hosts Serbia 2-1.



