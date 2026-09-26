Ruben van Bommel stole the spotlight on his Netherlands debut, teeing up a dramatic equaliser against Germany to extend a family legacy long tied to the Dutch shirt.

Xavi Hernández, the new head coach of the Netherlands, sent on the 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward in the 83rd minute. He needed only a few minutes to leave his mark.

Van Bommel snatched the ball on the left flank, surged forward and whipped a superb outside-of-the-boot pass into the box. Cody Gakpo turned it straight into the net to seal a 1-1 draw in the closing moments.

That distinctive touch did not go unnoticed. Jürgen Klopp, the Germany head coach, praised the young player's pass with a joke: "I have to say it was a wonderful pass from Van Bommel. He didn't get that skill from his father Mark van Bommel, he must have got the way of using the outside of the foot from his mother."

















The cameo against Germany made Ruben van Bommel the third generation of his family to wear the Dutch national team shirt, an unprecedented achievement in the history of Dutch football.

His footballing bloodline runs deep. Maternal grandfather Bert van Marwijk played one international against Yugoslavia in 1975, before leading the Dutch to the 2010 World Cup final.

Father Mark van Bommel, meanwhile, won 79 caps for the Netherlands between 2000 and 2012 and took charge of his first match as Belgium coach against Italy in the UEFA Nations League.