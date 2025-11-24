How to watch today’s Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA action between the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves is set to take place on November 24, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Sacramento Kings score 112 points per game on average, while the Minnesota Timberwolves score 120.1. Minnesota also has a better rebounding percentage, at 43.6 per game, compared to Sacramento's 39.1.

The Kings average 26.2 assists per game, while the Timberwolves are just behind with 26. Sacramento averages 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game, while Minnesota averages 9.4 steals and 5.4 blocks.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an electrifying NBA game on November 24, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Date November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Sacramento Kings team news

Zach LaVine is shooting 50.7% from the field and 89.3% from the free-throw line while scoring 21.4 points every game.

Russell Westbrook averages 3.1 turnovers while dishing out 6.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game.

Drew Eubanks averages 0.88 blocks per game.

Sacramento Kings injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Domantas Sabonis: Knee injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is shooting 46.5% from the field and 84.1% from the free-throw line while averaging 26.5 points per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.1 rebounds per game, comprising 6.6 defensive and 3.5 offensive rebounds.

Julius Randle averages 33.2 minutes a game, contributes 5.8 assists, and limits turnovers to 2.6 per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG. Terrence Shannon Jr. Foot injury Out

Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

This game may once again be a fast-paced, high-scoring contest based on their five prior head-to-head encounters. The Minnesota Timberwolves have won three of those encounters, including commanding games like 144-117 and 124-110, demonstrating their ability to use their offense to start games.

However, the Sacramento Kings have also shown that they can rally, winning close games like 116-114 and 115-104 when they perform well in the closing minutes.

Momentum swings might be quite important because both teams have demonstrated their ability to score high amounts. Minnesota might have the advantage once more if it maintains its recent pattern of dominating the game, but in a close game like one, the Kings cannot be disregarded.

Date Results Nov 15, 2025 Timberwolves 124-110 Kings Nov 10, 2025 Timberwolves 144-117 Kings Feb 04, 2025 Kings 116-114 Timberwolves Nov 28, 2024 Kings 115-104 Timberwolves Nov 16, 2024 Timberwolves 130-126 Kings

