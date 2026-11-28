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Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich has apologised to his team-mates after being sent off against Hamburg in a goalless draw at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday, in the 11th round of the Bundesliga.

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The Germany international admitted his actions were a big mistake that he couldn't justify. He also spoke about the latest injury to team-mate Jamal Musiala.

Bayern took a major blow in the 44th minute. Referee Bastian Dankert went to the VAR screen and showed Kimmich a straight red card for pulling the hair of Hamburg's Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit, who had just shoved him.

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Kimmich didn't hold back when he spoke to the press after the match: "It was a big mistake. It can't be justified at all. Even an hour later, I still can't understand why I did it. It was completely unnecessary and extremely stupid. I have to apologise to the team."

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The Bayern captain added: "Given the overall situation we're in, what I did was completely unjustifiable."

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He went on: "I have to apologise to the team. I really can't explain what happened. It was extremely stupid, and I'm glad we still managed to get a point. That's not the kind of thing I normally do."

Nothing had flared up between the pair beforehand, he insisted: "There was no contact or altercation of any kind between me and the player during the game. I wish I could offer an explanation for what happened, but it's hard for me to understand it myself."

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Musiala's injury

Kimmich also turned to Musiala's latest setback, offering his sympathy to a team-mate going through a difficult spell.

The midfielder said: "For him, it's definitely devastating. As I said a few days ago, just think about what he's been through over the past 18 months."

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He continued: "All we can do is try to stand by him and support him in the best way possible."

Kimmich admitted he didn't yet have all the answers: "I don't know exactly what the plan for him is at the moment, or whether he can get away for a few days to clear his head completely. I also don't know how serious the injury is or how long he will be out. We always try to be there for him, and of course we hope he recovers soon."

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Bayern Munich continue to stumble

That's three games without a win for the Bavarian giants. They drew 1-1 with Köln in the Bundesliga, then lost 2-1 to French side Lille in the Champions League, with a string of absences hurting them, particularly in attack.

The point takes Bayern to 23, second in the Bundesliga and one behind leaders Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund have a game in hand and host Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

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Hamburg move on to 13 points and sit 12th.