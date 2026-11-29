Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

On Studio Sport Eredivisie on Sunday evening, Wim Kieft and Imke Courtois criticised the standard of Feyenoord's 1-1 draw with Ajax. Feyenoord controlled long spells at De Kuip but could not beat Ajax. Afterwards, Kieft rejected Giovanni van Bronckhorst's assessment and singled out two players for criticism.

Ajax went ahead after just four minutes at De Kuip through a fine goal from Julian Brandt. His misplaced pass soon afterwards led to Luciano Valente's equaliser. Feyenoord then took control but could not turn their dominance into a win.

"If you look at it, the first two minutes were the exception, but apart from that Feyenoord really did have the control and the intensity," Courtois began her analysis. "On the other hand, they did very little with that intensity and pressure. They created very few chances, and Ferri played a leading role, but in a negative sense."

Referee Allard Lindhout's decision to award Feyenoord a penalty after Lucas Rosa made slight contact with Charles Vanhoutte also came up. "I think that if the referee hadn't given it, the VAR wouldn't have intervened either. It's too much of a grey area," Courtois said, while Kieft also felt the penalty was a harsh decision.

Advertisement Advertisement

On the NOS sofa, the discussion then turned to whether Valente, as captain, should have demanded to take the penalty. "Of course, a striker can make up for a bad game by scoring a penalty," Kieft said. "If I were captain, if I were Valente and I'd already scored, I'd say: you wait a moment."

Related Topics

Courtois agreed with her fellow pundit but acknowledged that the discussion probably would not have happened had Ferri scored the penalty. "I'd still demand to take it. Everything depends on the result, doesn't it? He missed it, so we're having this discussion."

The Belgian pundit also reflected on Anis Hadj Moussa's disappointing performance, with Ajax defender Owen Wijndal keeping him firmly in check. "They tried to deal with him collectively. Wijndal got support very often. You know that one flash of brilliance can be decisive, but we didn't see it all game."

Advertisement

Van Bronckhorst was nevertheless satisfied with Feyenoord's performance after the match, despite their run of eight games without a win. "The way we play and do everything we can to win the game is good. Ultimately, of course, we have to get results, because that's the most important thing."

Kieft rejected the Feyenoord coach's assessment. "I hear what the Feyenoord coach is saying, but I completely disagree. I certainly didn't think they played well, and I didn't think Ajax played well either." Kieft argued that Ajax looked threatening early on mainly because Feyenoord dropped back. "You don't need to drop back against Ajax at all, because they don't have any runs in behind."

Advertisement

Ferri and Ajax striker Tolu Arokodare left Kieft astonished. "Way below standard. It's the Dutch league, too, and of course there's a lot of pressure, but when you see that those strikers can't offer an outlet because every ball bounces off their feet and they never really hold on to it..."

Kieft added: "With his height, Tolu is a good striker in the penalty area. When you don't get there, you can clearly see that he has a lot of limitations."