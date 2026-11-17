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Kevin De Bruyne's car was reportedly spotted in Oisterwijk in Brabant on Monday evening, but Rik Elfrink reports in the Eindhovens Dagblad that ‘no talks took place’.

Several people spotted ‘De Bruyne's car’ in Oisterwijk, Brabant, on Monday evening. PSV director Marcel Brands lives there.

The Instagram account PSV_transfers investigated and filmed De Bruyne's car, although it is difficult to verify whether the footage is genuine.

The footage shows a parked Range Rover with the registration plate ‘De Bruyne’. In Belgium, drivers can choose their own registration plates.

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“A Range Rover with the registration plate De Bruyne spotted in Oisterwijk. Coincidence, or is something going on?”, the outlet writes.

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“After we spotted De Bruyne's car, it was quickly moved. Coincidence? Who can say”, the account concludes.

Elfrink says De Bruyne and Brands did not hold talks. De Bruyne had already completed his international duties and was therefore in Belgium.

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“According to reliable sources, there were no talks with the PSV management”, the reporter writes. He also stresses that PSV still have to reach an agreement with Napoli.