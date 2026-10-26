Kenneth Perez believes Daley Blind has an important role to play at Ajax and would use the experienced left-footer as a holding midfielder. The ESPN analyst is not entirely convinced by Sofyan Amrabat, who currently plays in that position. Perez says Ajax need someone who can bring composure to midfield and get the team playing.

Blind returned on Sunday after a long injury lay-off in Ajax's hard-fought away match against Sparta Rotterdam (1-2). The 36-year-old veteran came on for Julian Brandt in the 89th minute and helped Ajax see out the win. The three points took Ajax above PSV in the table and cut the gap to leaders Feyenoord to three points.

On Monday evening's Voetbalpraat on ESPN, Sjoerd Mossou says Ajax are the least stable of the traditional top clubs and calls their second half against Sparta 'dramatic'. Perez believes Blind's return could help address that inconsistency.

"Daley Blind might well be able to provide more stability," Perez says. "He naturally brings a great deal of footballing quality from the back. Youri Baas does that too, but Blind is also someone you sign for his experience."

According to Perez, Blind's main strengths are not physical. "You obviously don’t sign him for his speed and strength, but more so you can put someone on the pitch who can organise his team-mates," the former footballer explains. He believes good communication on the pitch can make a big difference at many clubs.

Asked by presenter Wouter Bouwman where he would play Blind, Perez replies immediately. "At six, I think, to be honest," says the Dane, identifying Amrabat's position. On the Morocco international, he adds: "Amrabat does all right, or at least runs hard and covers the whole pitch. He keeps busy."

Rather than Amrabat, Perez wants a different type of holding midfielder at Ajax. "I prefer someone who receives the ball calmly, passes it to the right colour and plays through the lines," he explains. "Because I think the number six position is the new number ten. That player gets your team playing."

Martijn Krabbendam laughs at the way Perez describes Amrabat's qualities. "Isn’t it wonderful how a player like that is analysed? He runs, tries very hard and keeps busy," the Feyenoord reporter remarks. Perez stands by his view: "That can be enough, and for a lot of people the reaction is: wow, look how hard he’s trying. But I’d rather have something else."