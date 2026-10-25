Despite Feyenoord's strong second-half fightback against PSV, Kenneth Perez felt the quality of their play was poor. He said so afterwards on ESPN.

"It was constantly back and forth, a sort of run-yourself-ragged football," Perez begins. "Fun to watch, but the quality wasn't great. Ferri, for instance… I really don't think he controlled a single ball well today."

Perez understands that it was an extremely difficult match for the Feyenoord striker to excel in, but he nevertheless expected more. "Of course, he had difficult conditions to work in. He was often on his own and was put through the wringer."

"But that is how the play gets the best out of Zechiël. If Ferri lays it off to him, Zechiël can get away from his opponent. And that hardly happened," Perez concludes.

"Of course, from an attacking point of view, you'd be pleased if someone did have that in their game. You might be annoyed with him for 89 minutes, thinking: 'Come on, get involved.' But now…"

Feyenoord relied mainly on Anis Hadj Moussa for quality on Sunday, and he scored the equaliser to make it 1-1. The Algerian threatened several times in the penalty area late on, but Feyenoord could not find a winner in Eindhoven.

That leaves Feyenoord top of the Eredivisie, four points clear of AZ and PSV. The Alkmaar side are still to play FC Twente later on Sunday.