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Further tests for the Como striker after another injury in training.

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Como have issued a statement on Moise Kean's condition. A tibia problem has kept him sidelined in recent weeks. The 2000-born player has not played since the start of October.

THE STATEMENT - "Following a problem that occurred during training, Moise Kean is undergoing further medical tests. The Club’s priority is to support Moise in his recovery. Como 1907 will provide updates as soon as they have further information to share".

OUT FOR TWO MONTHS - According to Sky, Kean has a new injury in the same area that troubled him in recent weeks. He faces at least a couple of months out. If so, his 2026 would be over.