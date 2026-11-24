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Florian Kastenmeier had mixed emotions. The German goalkeeper started ahead of compatriot Tjark Ernst against FC Porto, but could not prevent a 0-1 defeat.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday, ed.) I might be happy with my debut. But right now, the result is still the main disappointment," Kastenmeier said after the match to Ziggo Sport.

"I think we deserved more than a defeat," said the Feyenoord goalkeeper. "We had a lot of chances, but were a bit unlucky with our finishing. Above all, it's very disappointing."

Coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst told Kastenmeier on Monday that he would start against Porto. "I have a lot of experience. But this is a special evening, of course. At its heart, it's still 11 against 11 with two goals."

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"In the coming weeks, I might develop a special feeling about this evening, but in the build-up it was just a normal match," said Kastenmeier, who found Feyenoord particularly appealing because they were in the Champions League.

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"But when I'm focused, I just see it as a normal match," Kastenmeier said. "My debut was OK. I can still improve on the ball, but that will get better in the coming weeks."

"It was good enough for a debut," the German said after the narrow European defeat. "When we play well as a team, the atmosphere at De Kuip is truly amazing. But it's not about me, because it was a team performance."

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Kastenmeier plans to speak to Ernst this week after his fellow goalkeeper missed out. "We have a good relationship and we'll sort it out as professionals."

"Yesterday (Monday, ed.) we didn't speak because we were preparing for this match. We'll talk and go over the match together. We have four very good goalkeepers here and everyone deserves to play. Now it's my turn," Kastenmeier concluded.