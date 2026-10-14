Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said the red card received by his team-mate Michael Olise changed everything in the side's match against Norway's Viking (3-3) in the Champions League on Tuesday, stressing that the Frenchman must take responsibility for his mistake.

Kane did not hide from the damage afterwards, telling reporters: "It was a poor first half from us. We started the second half well and fought to come back. But the red card changed everything for us. He (Olise) will be very disappointed, and he must take responsibility. It was a mistake, and mistakes happen. He has to learn from it."

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The England captain added: "It's unfortunate because we have important matches ahead. We should have won this match with the performance we produced in the second half. But when you make mistakes like that, you get punished."

Speaking to "Sky", he continued: "Without the red card, we would certainly have carried on, punished them and finished the match strongly. But that's football, you have to be smart and sharp in these moments, and you have to control your emotions."

"We'll rally around each other and make sure we improve as a group," Kane went on. "We win together, and we lose and draw together. We know we need to cut out the mistakes, and we will do that."

Tripic's provocations

Asked whether Viking captain Zlatko Tripic had succeeded in winding him up, the striker said: "No, I don't think so. That's part of football. He's a clever player who likes to win free-kicks, roll around and waste time."

He added: "You come up against players like him all the time. Today, it worked for him. The referee wasn't quite able to control that, but that's what happened."

Tripic turned up in every big moment at the Lyse Arena. He swung in the corner that Gianni Stensness headed past the Bavarians after just 70 seconds.

At the death, his cross to the far post was bundled in by substitute Herman Haugen for 3-3.

In between, the Viking skipper found a third decisive role. He niggled away at Michael Olise until the Frenchman lost his temper, threw the ball into his face, collected two yellow cards and walked.



