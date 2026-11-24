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Bayern Munich have suffered a painful blow at a highly sensitive time after it was confirmed that their English star Harry Kane will be out for several months with a serious ankle injury. The Bavarian club's focus has quickly shifted from preserving their attacking stability to finding a replacement capable of filling the gap left by one of the side's biggest stars.

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With the winter window approaching, Bayern's hierarchy have moved early to sound out the striker market. Foot Mercato reports that their shortlist runs to seven names, a mix of young talents and more experienced players, with two of them playing in the French league.

The trouble started in Bayern Munich's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Cologne. Harry Kane took a heavy blow to his left ankle in a collision with Joel Schmied and was forced off in the 20th minute, leaving Vincent Kompany's coaching staff worried.

The early signs weren't encouraging. Medical tests confirmed the seriousness of the injury: the England striker has torn the tibiofibular ligament in his left ankle and faces several months out.

Bayern Munich confirmed the details in an official statement, which read: "Harry Kane suffered a torn tibiofibular ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match against Cologne. An examination carried out by the club's medical staff revealed the injury, and the 33-year-old will therefore be out for several months."

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It's a severe blow to the Bavarians' ambitions. Kompany loses his first-choice striker at a decisive stage of the season, with domestic titles still up for grabs and the club chasing their European ambitions.

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Seven names to replace the England star

According to "Foot Mercato", Bayern Munich's hierarchy have started weighing up a range of attacking options ahead of a possible move in January. Top of the list is Nicolò Tresoldi, the Club Brugge striker regarded as one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe.

At 22, Tresoldi has represented Germany at youth international level, which makes him an attractive option for the Bavarian club. He won't come easily, though. AC Milan lead a queue of interested clubs, and Italy are also keen to bring him into their fold.

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Club Brugge have reportedly set a €60 million price on their striker, a sum that could stand in the way of a deal during the winter window.

PSV striker Ricardo Pepi, formerly of Augsburg, also makes the list, along with Brentford's Igor Thiago, as Bayern look for someone who can give their attack the boost it needs.

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Younes Ebnoutalib is another name attracting interest. The 23-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker has made a strong impression this season, scoring 8 goals in 12 matches.

Bild report that Jurgen Klopp admires the player, and comparisons within the club have likened him to a young version of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, a measure of the potential he possesses.

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Monaco striker Paris Brunner, once of Borussia Dortmund, is also under consideration. Young and promising, he could be an investment for the future.

Bayern continue to monitor Folarin Balogun's situation at the same French club. Sky Sport Germany, meanwhile, have floated a return to Bavaria for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, particularly as he is set to become a free agent in the coming months.

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Despite the many names in the frame, Bayern Munich have yet to make a final call on their winter business. Kane's injury has handed the hierarchy a tough test, though: find a striker who can make up for the absence of their main star without undermining the team's ambitions for the rest of the season.