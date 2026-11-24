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Lois Openda, who injured his fibula on 9 October, has returned to training with Lyon after more than a month out. Much has changed at the club since, starting with the manager. Paulo Fonseca, who had wanted to sign the Belgian and had built a good relationship with him, has left for Sporting Lisbon. Carlos Vicens has replaced him. The Spanish coach welcomed Openda back to training yesterday and said: "Lois is in the final stage of his recovery. Decisions will be made day by day to assess whether to accelerate his recovery".

Vicens struck an encouraging note, giving the pair a starting point for a relationship yet to be built. His comments also marked a shift from reports from France last week suggesting that Openda would not feature in the immediate future, potentially from January, in Vicens' plans.

Openda is on a straight loan from Juventus to Lyon until the end of the season, so his future next summer remains to be decided. The terms of the agreement Juventus and Lyon signed last summer read: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Olympique Lyonnais for the temporary transfer of the playing rights of Lois Openda until 30 June 2027, for a fee of €3.5 million".

Openda will most likely stay at Lyon until June, after which Juve and Lyon may have to revisit the matter. Juventus signed Openda from RB Leipzig in 2025 on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions were met, as they subsequently were. The agreement stated: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the temporary acquisition of the playing rights of Ikoma-Loïs Openda until 30 June 2026, for a fee of €3.3 million".

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"Bonuses of no more than €0.8 million are also payable if certain sporting objectives are met," the official statement continued. "The agreement also obliges Juventus to acquire the player's playing rights permanently if certain conditions are met during the 2025/2026 season. The agreed fee for the possible permanent acquisition is €40.6 million, payable over four financial years, plus additional costs of €1.7 million".

Of the €40.6 million paid by Juventus in June 2026, €10 million will have been amortised by June 2027. To avoid making a loss next summer, Juventus will therefore have to sell Openda, whose contract runs until 2030, for at least €30 million. That is a substantial fee for a player who made a good start to the season under Fonseca at Lyon, with two goals and one assist in 10 appearances, but must now rebuild his season almost from scratch.

If Lyon do not want to buy him next summer, and they have neither an option nor an obligation to do so, Juventus will have to look for other buyers or, as currently seems more likely, find another loan move. A return to the Juventus squad for the Belgian, born in 2000, appears unlikely.