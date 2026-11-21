Juventus vs Venezia: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 06:30 Allianz Stadium

European momentum meets survival spark: Seventh-placed Juventus host rejuvenated Lagunari

Juventus host Venezia at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in Serie A, with Luciano Spalletti's side looking to build on a run of form that has seen them win three of their last five matches across all competitions.

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The Bianconeri head into this fixture with genuine momentum after back-to-back wins over AZ Alkmaar in Europe and Napoli in the league, though a 2-2 draw at Fiorentina last time out served as a reminder that consistency remains a work in progress.

Spalletti faces a significant selection headache on the right flank. Pierre Kalulu is sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained after the Fiorentina match, while Zeki Celik picked up a bicep femorale problem during international duty with Turkey and is a serious doubt. With both natural options unavailable, Spalletti may be forced to deploy Weston McKennie as a wing-back or revert to a back three.

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Venezia arrive at the Allianz Stadium in deep trouble. Davide Nicola's side sit 19th in the table and have lost four of their last five Serie A matches, conceding six goals in the process. Their only recent bright spot was a 1-0 win over Napoli in October.

The visitors carry their own injury concerns, with Bartol Franjic, Marin Sverko, Andrea Adorante and Pasquale Mazzocchi all unavailable, adding to the difficulties Nicola faces in trying to arrest a worrying slide.

With Juventus seventh in the table and chasing a Champions League place, three points at home against a struggling side are close to essential.

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