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Winning is the only thing that matters, and four goals to silence the boos after Omonia Nicosia took the lead at the Stadium make it even better. Those boos were deserved: Juve's first half-hour was baffling. It was a pale imitation of last Sunday's display against Venezia, with the Cypriots' goal making it worse.

Juventus responded, turning the evening into an enjoyable test that offered encouraging signs. Among them was the cry of "long live Italy" inspired by the displays of the three Italians who had been most on the fringes until now: Cambiaso, Ekhator and Gatti. All three impressed, as did Conceicao. Spalletti had used those four players sparingly up to this point. Perhaps he will change his mind now as he enjoys qualification for the next round of the Europa League with a game to spare.

In goal, Neto made a disastrous attempt to come for the ball, what used to be called "flapping at it". In front of him, the defensive trio's podium sorts itself out: gold for Gatti, a driving force and leader in character; silver for Kelly, uncompromising but reasonably effective; bronze for Lucumí, who looked uncomfortable as the central defender.

In midfield, Cambiaso was back to his old self: tireless in linking play and decisive in front of goal. His usual versatility allowed him to make an impact first on the right and then on the left, where he moved in the second half to make room for Çelik, who replaced a deeply disappointing Cabal.

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By contrast, the central midfield shield produced a baffling display: Douglas Luiz and Sarr strolled around the pitch, making errors and playing only simple passes. Both fell short, and watching them made it even clearer why Koopmeiners has become indispensable recently.

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Up front, Boga earned a good mark for the gem that made it four. Ekhator did well, and Conceicao was even better: the diminutive Portuguese produced some huge moments, making Spalletti's reluctance to use him all the more puzzling.

Spalletti sometimes contradicts himself when explaining his ideas. Ekhator may not be his dream centre-forward (after all, only Osimhen fits that description), but he remains a highly capable 20-year-old with all the required attributes. That raises a question: is it better to sign 30-year-old Sorloth today, or back Ekhator for tomorrow and the years beyond? Hard to say.

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After McKennie, Koopmeiners and Woltemade came on, Juventus saw out the rest of the match comfortably. With the game wrapped up and a place in the Europa League's top eight secured, they can turn their attention to the league and the trip to Como. That is a tricky fixture in its own right, made even more difficult by the extra 48 hours of rest Fabregas' team will have had.

Will Spalletti raise it in his pre-match press conference? He should, to underline a simple point: the numbers matter, the fixture list matters, and so do the punishing turnaround times in the Europa League .