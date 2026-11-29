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Matchday 13 sends Juventus to Como tonight. Their Serie A clash with the Lombardy side kicks off at 20:45. Here is Luciano Spalletti's squad, with Pierre Kalulu back in contention. Jeff Ekhator is also included after coming off with a slight knock in Thursday's match against Omonia Nicosia. He made his first competitive start of the season and scored in that game.

Como-Juventus: Juventus squad

2 Celik

3 Bremer

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4 Gatti

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6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

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8 Koopmeiners

9 Kolo Muani

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11 Zhegrova

12 Douglas Luiz

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13 Boga

15 Kalulu

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17 Alajbegovic

18 Ekhator

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20 Cambiaso

22 McKennie

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23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

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25 Vicario

26 Lucumi

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27 Woltemade

29 Sarr

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32 Cabal

33 Neto