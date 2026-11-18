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At Juventus, as the club consider signing a new centre-forward in January, Jeff Ekhator is eager to play. He has now fully recovered from injury and impressed with the Under-21s. A starting place could soon be his. Meanwhile, the former Genoa player has drawn a significant comparison.

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Jeff Ekhator's move from Genoa to Juventus changed far more than his club. The young forward suddenly faced a different environment, with higher expectations and pressure that was hard to handle. Wearing the Juventus shirt brings daily responsibilities, especially for someone so young with limited top-flight experience. Ekhator had to adapt quickly.

His signing was one of the first major moves under Carnevali's management, signalling the direction the club had taken. Juventus wanted a young Italian player with technical, athletic and tactical qualities. They invested €16 million to sign him, with a further €2 million in bonuses. That was a substantial sum for a player who had scored only four Serie A goals for Genoa, and it raised expectations.

Leaving Genoa, where he had felt protected and valued, was not easy. He had to swap Pegli for daily life at the Continassa. Two physical problems during summer preparations made that adjustment harder. The first injury came in mid-July, when an acceleration during a friendly against Basel forced him to stop. The second followed at the end of August, shortly after he returned to the squad.

Those setbacks slowed his adjustment and left him watching his team-mates from the stands, unable to contribute. The young forward spent several difficult weeks waiting for a chance to show his worth. That chance came away to AZ Alkmaar, when Juventus added him to their UEFA list at the last moment in place of the injured Manuel Locatelli. He could not show his best in the few minutes he played in the Netherlands, but more encouraging signs followed.

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Against Fiorentina, Ekhator showed some of the qualities that persuaded Juventus to invest in him. He brought physical presence and dynamism, ran into space and held up the ball when needed. Meanwhile, Under-21 head coach Baldini spoke with Luciano Spalletti before calling him up again following his injury. The Juventus manager approved, believing more opportunities would help Ekhator regain match sharpness. His return to the national Under-21 side went particularly well against Belgium in Livorno.

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Ekhator made a decisive contribution against Belgium: he won a penalty, chose to take it himself and scored to help make the final score 2-2. The goal gave the young forward a boost in confidence. Baldini also praised him for his qualities and maturity. The head coach sees him as a particularly strong player who reads situations clearly and wants to keep improving. That assessment will only raise Juventus's expectations.

Ekhator could now earn more playing time in Spalletti's rotation. The next match against Venezia may give him a chance from the bench, while, according to Tuttosport, he could start the subsequent European match against Omonia. The Europa League would give him a chance to gain experience and show he can compete at this level. Later matches against Hapoel Beer Sheva, as well as league and Coppa Italia fixtures, could offer further opportunities to convince the manager.

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His future remains open as the winter transfer window approaches. Juventus know they need a more experienced centre-forward who can offer a sharper edge in front of goal and immediate options. They will assess Ekhator's position carefully in the coming weeks. He could stay in Turin and gradually climb the attacking pecking order, or go on loan to another Serie A side for more regular football. No final decision has been made.

Spalletti wants to track the young forward's progress first. He has already begun to get a better grasp of his other attacking options, from Kolo Muani to Woltemade. Ekhator still needs further assessment, but his displays against Fiorentina and for the Under-21s have encouraged the Juventus manager. Spalletti will use the coming matches to judge what Ekhator can offer the team. Jeff, meanwhile, continues to train with dedication and humility, looking to turn his difficult summer into motivation to improve. The pressure of his transfer fee appears to weigh less heavily now. He wants to earn his place at Juventus through his performances.

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Tuttosport also interviewed Alessandro Agostini, who gave Ekhator his breakthrough at Genoa. The Genoa youth coach says: “With the appropriate caveats, I want to make that clear, the way he moves reminds me of Osimhen. Jeff is very quick and knows how to run in behind: he makes a manager happy with how hard he works even without the ball.” Nigerian Victor Osimhen, now at Galatasaray, was among the main figures in the Serie A title won by Spalletti as Napoli manager in 2023.