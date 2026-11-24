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Luciano Spalletti has said it repeatedly. Saying it again after a 4-0 win in which both his centre-forwards scored carries even more weight: he wants an out-and-out No. 9 for his Juventus side, an old-fashioned centre-forward who can make use of his many wide players and give the team an outlet when playing out from the back.

Spalletti has made that request to Carnevali and Massara urgently ahead of January. Of the many names the Tuscan coach is pushing for and assessing, one could appeal to both him and the club because of their relationships, the player's attributes and the opportunity: Gianluca Scamacca.

WHAT SPALLETTI SAID: After the match against Venezia, Spalletti again explained why he needs a focal point in attack with specific attributes. Kolo Muani must learn to play as a central striker too, the coach said, but the Frenchman is more comfortable starting on the left.

"Kolo Muani has pace, strength and stamina, so he can play as a centre-forward too. We need a player there because we didn't buy one. I'll put him back there because, in modern football, you need someone who can play with their back to goal."



Spalletti wants a striker who can occupy central areas, play with their back to goal, hold up the ball and help the team move up the pitch. His squad has plenty of attacking wide players, but needs that central outlet.

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THE PROFILE: WHY KOLO MUANI AND WOLTEMADE DO NOT FIT: As Spalletti himself has said, Kolo Muani is not ideally suited to playing regularly as a centre-forward. The Frenchman is more effective starting out wide, running into space and using his pace. Receiving the ball with his back to goal and acting as a central focal point are harder for him.



Woltemade has different attributes too, despite his physique. He can link play and combine with his team-mates, but defending space and heading are not among his main strengths, as he has said himself more than once. Spalletti needs a centre-forward who can battle physically, occupy opposition centre-backs and give his team-mates a focal point.

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SCAMACCA TOP OF THE LIST: Of the many players linked with Juventus, Gianluca Scamacca appears to best meet the coach's requirements, as Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport report today. Fitness problems have hampered the Atalanta striker's start to the season, and Nikola Krstovic has effectively taken his place in the starting line-up. Scamacca needs to revive his form. He is also an out-and-out No. 9, still relatively young and a player who could retain value in the transfer market. He could prove useful for the national team too. His shooting, aerial ability, physical presence and hold-up play give Spalletti the attributes he wants.

A deal may also be feasible. The many deals between Juventus and Atalanta, driven more by their owners than their executives, could help them agree an affordable structure. Giuntoli did not part on good terms with Juventus, but must still consider opportunities in the market. The Percassi family have always sought substantial returns for their talents. A loan with a purchase option at the end of the season, perhaps made obligatory if Juventus qualify for the next Champions League, could nevertheless benefit everyone. It would help Juventus navigate UEFA financial fair play restrictions, give Atalanta the chance to see Scamacca's value rise away from a Bergamo where he has struggled to shine, and let the striker test himself at a major club.

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THE ALTERNATIVES: Scamacca's attributes and situation make him the name most likely to appeal to both Spalletti and the club. According to Corriere dello Sport, Spalletti once described the Atalanta centre-forward as "computer-designed", but that old description is struggling to match reality. Juventus have alternatives.

Alexander Sorloth is one possibility, although at 31, the investment needed to sign him permanently would make a deal unappealing to the club. A move for Folarin Balogun is more complicated. Monaco value him at around 50 million, beyond Juventus' reach in January. There is also Monza's Varela, who faces intense competition for his signature. His valuation is already around 35 million and rising steadily, like his goal tally. Finally, Joshua Zirkzee could be an option. Much will depend on the stance of Manchester United's new manager, Pochettino, and whether he gives Zirkzee the go-ahead to leave.