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Juventus maintained their strong Europa League form with a convincing 4-1 victory over Omonia Nicosia at the Allianz Stadium. Francisco Conceicao played a decisive role in the win, scoring once and providing two assists as the Italian giants proved far too clinical for their Cypriot opponents.

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Juventus continued their dominant march through the Europa League league phase with a professional 4-1 demolition of Omonia Nicosia. Despite an early scare when Lubomir Satka found the net for the visitors in the 15th minute, Luciano Spalletti's side remained composed, gradually asserting their technical superiority. The tactical flexibility of the 3-4-3 system allowed Juventus to monopolise 60% of the ball, eventually breaking the visitors' resolve with a concentrated burst of attacking efficiency.

The turning point arrived late in the first half through Andrea Cambiaso, whose equaliser restored parity and shifted the momentum in Juventus' favour. Jeff Ekhator then put the Bianconeri ahead shortly before the interval, before Francisco Conceição extended their lead in the 68th minute. Jeremie Boga added a fourth goal to complete the scoring, allowing Juventus to secure a convincing victory and three valuable points.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Neto - 6/10

The Brazilian veteran had a relatively busy night despite the scoreline, facing five shots on target. While he could do little about Satka's opening goal from a corner, he remained alert to deny Muamer Tankovic in the second half. His distribution was reliable, contributing to the team's 92% passing accuracy.

Federico Gatti - 7/10

Gatti was the defensive anchor, leading the team with 13 defensive interventions. He was physically dominant in his individual duels and displayed an aggressive mindset by pushing forward into the final third, notably testing Thomas Kaminski with two efforts on goal just before half-time.

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Jhon Lucumí - 6/10

A tidy performance from the centre-back, who focused on maintaining the high defensive line. He was rarely troubled in open play but was part of the collective failure to track Satka for the opening goal. He was replaced by McKennie in the 66th minute as Spalletti searched for more attacking impetus.

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Lloyd Kelly - 6/10

Kelly provided balance on the left side of the back three. He stayed disciplined for most of the match and even registered a rare long-range shot on target in the 83rd minute. His positioning was vital in preventing Omonia from exploiting the space behind Juventus's advancing wing-backs.

Midfield

Andrea Cambiaso - 8/10

Operating as a right midfielder, Cambiaso was the catalyst for the comeback. His clinical strike in the 37th minute levelled the score and he remained a constant threat with his inverted runs. He finished the game with several shots on target and was a key progressive outlet.

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Pape Matar Sarr - 7/10

The engine room of the Juventus midfield, Sarr completed 74 accurate passes, the highest in the team. His ability to recover possession and recycle the ball quickly allowed the attackers to stay in the final third. He provided the structural security necessary for the 3-4-3 to function.

Douglas Luiz - 6/10

A controlled display in the double pivot before being withdrawn for Teun Koopmeiners. Luiz helped dictate the tempo during the first-half recovery but lacked the incisive final ball to truly unlock Omonia's low block. His tactical discipline helped Juventus maintain 60% possession.

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Juan Cabal - 6/10

Cabal provided width on the left flank and forced a save from Kaminski with a speculative long-range effort in the 26th minute. He was tactically sacrificed at half-time for Zeki Çelik as Spalletti looked to adjust the defensive shape and energy levels.

Attack

Francisco Conceicao - 9/10

The undisputed man of the match. Conceicao was a whirlwind of activity, recording seven shots and a team-high xG of 1.19. He scored once and provided two assists, playing a decisive role in Juventus' victory. His direct dribbling caused Omonia problems throughout the evening, while his creativity and attacking threat made him a constant danger.

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Jeff Ekhator - 8/10

The youngster led the line with intelligence beyond his years. He scored the crucial go-ahead goal in the 43rd minute, timing his run perfectly. His movement off the ball created space for Conceicao and Jeremie Boga to drift inside, and he was unlucky not to add a second before being subbed.

Jeremie Boga - 8/10

Boga was rewarded for his persistent threat with a goal in the 73rd minute to make it 4-1. While he was occasionally wasteful in the first half, his ability to beat his marker on the outside opened up the pitch. He constantly asked questions of the Omonia full-backs.

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Substitutes & Manager

Zeki Çelik (45') - 6/10

Came on for Cabal at the break and provided a more traditional defensive presence on the flank, ensuring Juventus remained secure while chasing further goals.

Teun Koopmeiners (66') - 7/10

His introduction added a layer of creative sophistication. He helped link the midfield to the attack during the period where Juventus scored their third and fourth goals.

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Weston McKennie (66') - 6/10

Replaced Lucumí to provide energy and box-to-box presence. His versatility allowed Juventus to shift shapes comfortably in the final quarter.

Nick Woltemade (66') - 6/10

Provided a different physical profile upfront after replacing Ekhator, helping to hold the ball up and occupy the Omonia centre-backs.

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Randal Kolo Muani (86') - N/A

A late cameo for the Frenchman as the game was already well and truly decided.

Luciano Spalletti - 8/10

Spalletti's decision to stick with the 3-4-3 despite going behind showed great belief in his tactical plan. His second-half substitutions were proactive, ensuring Omonia never had the chance to build a head of steam after the break.