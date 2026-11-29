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Juventus have slipped eight points behind fourth-placed Como in Serie A, and their five-game unbeaten run is over after a 3-0 defeat on the shores of Lake Como in which they managed just one effort on target.

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Luciano Spalletti's side were down to 10 men after only five minutes, when Randal Kolo Muani lashed out at Alex Valle and was shown a straight red card. From then on Como had 75 per cent of the ball and 18 shots, and they finally broke through in first-half stoppage time when Nico Paz bent a free-kick inside the near post.

The second half brought more of the same. Tasos Douvikas turned in from close range after a corner in the 63rd minute and added a third from Paz's knock-down 10 minutes from time. It is Cesc Fabregas' third successive Serie A win over Juventus, all without conceding, by an aggregate score of 7-0.

Below, GOAL rates Juventus' players from the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Guglielmo Vicario (6/10): Juventus' busiest and best player. Made five saves, three of them big ones, including stops from Paz in the 14th and 38th minutes and another late on, and prevented a heavier defeat. Got a hand to Paz's free-kick at his near post but could not keep it out.

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Pierre Kalulu (5/10): Made three tackles on the right of the back three, but kept putting the ball out for corners. Conceded four of them, and the one in the 63rd minute led to the second goal. Replaced by Juan Cabal in the 81st minute.

Related Topics

Bremer (6/10): Worked hard in a defence under siege, with 10 defensive actions and six clearances. His header from a Teun Koopmeiners delivery in the 53rd minute flew wide, Juventus' best set-piece moment.

Jhon Lucumi (6/10): The most composed of the back three. Completed 32 of his 35 passes, made six clearances and cut out Paz at the back post in the first half.

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Midfield

Zeki Celik (6/10): Busy on the right, with 10 defensive actions, six of them clearances, and four of his six ground duels won. His foul on Lucas Da Cunha, though, gave away the free-kick from which Paz opened the scoring. Later teed up Francisco Conceicao's late effort before going off in the 89th minute.

Weston McKennie (6/10): Set up two of Juventus' six shots, including Koopmeiners' effort in the 21st minute, but lost the ball too often as the visitors tried to break out.

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Pape Matar Sarr (6/10): Tidy, completing 22 of his 25 passes and making three tackles. Unlucky on the second goal, when Samuele Ricci's shot deflected off him into Douvikas' path. Replaced in the 70th minute.

Teun Koopmeiners (6/10): His drive from distance in the 21st minute was Juventus' only shot on target. Also provided the set-piece cross for Bremer's header, but could do little to get his side up the pitch.

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Andrea Cambiaso (6/10): Juventus' most creative outlet. His through ball after a one-two with Nick Woltemade created the visitors' only big chance in the 33rd minute, and he won five of his seven ground duels. Replaced in the 70th minute.

Attack

Randal Kolo Muani (2/10): His match lasted five minutes. Held back by Valle, he swung at the defender's face, and the assistant referee saw it all. A straight red that left his team-mates facing almost 90 minutes a man down.

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Nick Woltemade (5/10): Left alone up front after the red card, he barely got a touch. Had Juventus' one big opening in the 33rd minute but dragged his shot wide from the centre of the box, when a goal would have given the 10 men a shock lead. Off in the 70th minute.

Substitutes & Manager

Francisco Conceicao (6/10): Replaced Sarr in the 70th minute and brought some energy, firing high and wide from the right of the box in the 84th minute.

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Kerim Alajbegovic (6/10): Replaced Cambiaso in the 70th minute and had a shot blocked from the centre of the box seven minutes from time.

Jeff Ekhator (5/10): Came on for Woltemade in the 70th minute. Was caught offside, lost all three of his ground duels and dragged a shot wide on the break in the 87th minute.

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Juan Cabal (N/A): Replaced Kalulu in the 81st minute.

Federico Gatti (N/A): On for Celik in the 89th minute.

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Luciano Spalletti (4/10): The red card was not his fault, but his side never found an answer once they were down to 10 men. Kept the back three, left Woltemade isolated and waited until the 70th minute, at 2-0 down, to make his first changes. Juventus did not test Butez once after the 21st minute.