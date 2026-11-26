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Luciano Spalletti's Juventus can take a major step towards the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League round of 16 against Omonia. Fresh from a convincing Serie A win over Venezia, they host the Cypriot side at the Allianz Stadium with a chance to cement their place in the league phase top eight. Omonia arrive in Turin needing points after losing their last two matches.

JUVENTUS-OMONIA

SCORERS: -

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



0' Kick-off is at 9pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin



ALL THE MATCH INFO, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES HERE

JUVENTUS-OMONIA: PREDICTED LINE-UPS AND MATCH DETAILS



Juventus-Omonia



Scorers: -



JUVENTUS (3-4-3): Neto; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumì; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Ekhator, Boga.

Coach: Spalletti.



OMONIA (4-3-3): Kaminski; Mayambela, Coulibaly, Satka, Duverne; Andreou, Tanase, Maric; Ewandro, Diony, Montnor.

Coach: Berg.



Referee: Barrott (ENG)

Booked: -

Sent off: -