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Juventus-Omonia could put Luciano Spalletti's Juventus in a strong position to reach the next stage of the UEFA Europa League 2026/27, the round of 16.

Fresh from a convincing Serie A win over Venezia, Juventus host the Cypriot side at the Allianz Stadium with a chance to cement their place in the top eight of the league phase. The visitors need points after defeats in their last two matches.

JUVENTUS-OMONIA 2-1

SCORERS: 16' Satka (O), 37' Cambiaso (J), 43' Ekhator (J)

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



43' GOAL - Juventus win the ball in the attacking third. Ekhator finds Gatti, then bursts into space. The captain for the night picks out Conceicao, whose through ball finds the Italian striker in the penalty area. Ekhator drives a powerful low right-footed shot past Kaminski to make it 2-1 and complete the comeback.



37' GOAL - A stunning goal from Andrea Cambiaso. Spalletti has restored the wing-back to the right flank for this match, and he cuts onto his left foot near the corner of the penalty area before curling a shot into the top corner.



26' Another move along the ground under pressure at the edge of the Juventus penalty area ends with Cabal shooting, but Kaminski saves. At the other end, Douglas Luiz misplaces a pass and Neto keeps out Maric's effort from 16 metres.



16' GOAL - Omonia break through on the left and Kelly turns Montnor's cross behind for a corner ahead of Kakoullis. Neto comes out for the resulting delivery but misses it completely. The ball reaches Satka at the far post, and he heads it in for 1-0.



11' YELLOW CARD - Tanase arrives late and catches Juventus defender Gatti squarely on the foot. A textbook booking.



4' CHANCE - The first real chance of the match comes after a corner. Chico Conceicao cuts in from the right and curls a left-footed shot towards goal, but Kaminski punches it away.



0' Kick-off is at 9pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin



ALL THE INFO, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE

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JUVENTUS-OMONIA: CONFIRMED LINE-UPS AND MATCH DETAILS



Juventus-Omonia 2-1



Scorers: 16' Satka (O), 37' Cambiaso (J), 43' Ekhator (J)



JUVENTUS (3-4-3): Neto; Gatti, Lucumì, Kelly; Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, Cabal; Conceicao, Ekhator, Boga.

Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Vicario, Celik, Bremer, Koopmeiners, Kolo Muani, Woltemade, Durmisi, Merola, Turco.

Coach: Spalletti.



OMONIA (4-2-3-1): Kaminski; Douverne, Coulibaly, Satka, Nego; Andreou Maric; Tanase, Tankovic, Montnor; Kakoulis.

Substitutes: Fabiano, Michail, Ewandro, Brouwers, Simic, Balkovec, Neophytou, Konstantinidis, Christoforou, Diony.

Coach: Berg.



Referee: Barrott (ENG)

Booked: Tanase (O), Lucumi (J)

Sent off: -