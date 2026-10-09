Juventus have officially announced that their Argentine winger Nico Gonzalez has signed a new contract with the club, running until the end of the 2029-2030 season.

Back from a loan spell at Atletico Madrid during the 2025-2026 campaign, Gonzalez has quickly re-established himself as a reliable option under Luciano Spalletti at the start of the current 2026-2027 season.

The Argentina international joined "the Old Lady" in the summer of 2024. A disappointing first season in Turin, disrupted by injuries and changes to the coaching staff, saw him shipped out on loan the following year.









Gonzalez enjoyed his spell at Atletico Madrid, but he fell short of the La Liga appearances needed to trigger the obligatory purchase clause. Reports during the summer transfer window suggested the Spanish club tried again to sign him permanently, though for a fee far below the 32 million euro value of that clause.

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No agreement materialised. Gonzalez returned to train with the "Bianconeri" in Turin.

Injuries then ripped through several of Juve's key forwards, star man Kenan Yildiz among them, and Spalletti leaned increasingly on Gonzalez. He has already featured in five matches across competitions this season and started the last three Serie A fixtures.

That form earned its reward. Juventus handed their Argentine forward a new deal that confirms his standing in the squad and ties him to the club until the summer of 2030.

A statement published on the club's official website read: "Nico Gonzalez signs a new contract! The Argentine player and Juventus have reached an agreement on a new contract running until 30 June 2030."

The statement added: "The new contract confirms the desire to continue the journey that began in the summer of 2024 when Nico first arrived in Turin. Since then, the 28-year-old player has played a total of 45 matches and scored seven goals in a Juventus shirt, also contributing significantly at the start of this season by scoring two goals in five matches so far."

It continued: "His style of play brings an element of surprise and tactical options to the attacking line as the Bianconeri face a packed season, along with the experience and character that make him a valuable pillar for the team, on and off the pitch."

The club signed off: "Congratulations, Nico!"