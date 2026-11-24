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The future-facing Juventus are looking to the upcoming January transfer window, with a stated aim of signing an out-and-out centre-forward for Luciano Spalletti. But the numbers tell a different story about the present: one of the two centre-forwards already in their squad, Nick Woltemade, has become indispensable to the team's performances.

Juventus perform better and pose a greater attacking threat when the German striker, who arrived on loan on the final day of the transfer window, plays. According to Tuttosport, Newcastle have indicated that they would be open to a discounted permanent deal at the end of the season.

THE NUMBERS: Has Woltemade really made the difference? Juventus have yet to lose when the striker, born in 2002, has started: five wins in seven games, with draws against Fiorentina and Rennes. Without him in the starting line-up, they have won only twice. Their most recent victory came after he entered the game in the second half.

The figures reported by Tuttosport also show that Juventus average a goal every 38 minutes with him on the pitch, compared with one every 111 minutes without him. They create 1.5 big chances per game, compared with 0.4, register at least 17.5 shots on target, compared with 13, and average 1.8 expected goals, compared with 1.1 without him.

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HELPING HIS TEAM-MATES: Woltemade may not be the physical centre-forward Spalletti wants, even though he has the build for it, but he helps the whole team. His team-mates face less pressure and pose more of a threat. The German consistently occupies at least one opposition centre-back, creating space for Kolo Muani or the wide players to run into. He spots forward runs and provides lay-offs and assists. Despite his known difficulties in the air, he also draws attention away from his team-mates at set pieces, leaving them with less demanding marking.

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THE DEAL: Woltemade arrived in Turin at the last minute, on the final day of the summer transfer window, on a loan costing €3.6 million with a potential €500,000 in bonuses. The temporary move has not had too great a financial impact, but as things stand it offers no provision for the future.

This was the statement released on 1 September: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Newcastle United FC for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2027, of the rights to the sporting services of player Nick Woltemade for a fee of €2.8 million, plus additional costs of €0.8 million. This fee may increase, over the duration of the player's contract, by no more than €0.5 million upon the achievement of certain sporting objectives".

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NEWCASTLE OPEN TO A DISCOUNTED PERMANENT DEAL: Newcastle have been weighing up the German striker's future for some time, though any deal remains uncertain. He arrived in the Premier League from Stuttgart for around €75 million in the summer of 2025. Now, a year and a half later, the English club are considering parting ways with him permanently at the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport, Newcastle have already told Juventus that, although no option to buy was agreed in the summer deal, they can begin talks now over a permanent move for Woltemade. It would not be the exercise of an option, but a new transfer at a discounted price far more affordable for the Italian club.



Juventus will assess the rest of the season for the "Giant of Bremen", who has become both a social media favourite and a meme, as well as for Spalletti. Only a return to the Champions League would give Juventus room for a significant transfer campaign without having to sell.