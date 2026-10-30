Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoSSC Napoli
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
Celine Abrahams
Assisted by

Juventus vs Napoli Serie A preview: Partenopei test wounded Bianconeri

Juventus vs SSC Napoli
Serie A
TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus
SSC Napoli

Riding the high of an emphatic 4–1 midweek masterclass away at Monza, the rampant Partenopei invade Allianz Stadium aiming to deepen the misery of a stunned Bianconeri side reeling from an unexpected 2–0 collapse in Genoa.

Juventus vs SSC Napoli: Match details

crest
Serie A - Game Week 10
Allianz Stadium

High-flying Neapolitan machine piles pressure on reeling Old Lady

Genoa CFC v Juventus FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Juventus host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening in the Matchday 10 fixture of the Serie A 2026/27 season, with both clubs arriving in Turin under very different circumstances.

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus are under serious pressure. A 2-0 defeat at Genoa last Tuesday — their third league loss of the season — prompted a blunt dressing-room address from chief executive Giovanni Carnevali, who made clear the current situation is unacceptable. The squad has been placed in a pre-match retreat ahead of this fixture, and questions about Spalletti's future have intensified in the Turin press.

SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Napoli, by contrast, arrive buoyant. Massimiliano Allegri's side put four past Monza last midweek and sit just one place below Juventus in the table, separated only by goal difference. The mood inside the camp, however, is not entirely calm — Stanislav Lobotka was stretchered off in tears during that win, and his absence will reshape Napoli's midfield significantly.

Allegri himself will not be on the touchline. The Napoli head coach is serving a suspension, meaning his deputy Marco Landucci — another former Juventus man — will take charge from the bench, as he did at Monza.

This is a fixture that carries weight at the best of times. With Spalletti's position under scrutiny and Napoli chasing the champions, Sunday night at the Allianz Stadium carries even more than usual.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Formation
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
4-3-3
G. VicarioG. VicarioJ. LucumiJ. LucumiG. BremerG. BremerF. GattiF. GattiP. KaluluP. KaluluW. McKennieW. McKennieA. CambiasoA. CambiasoD. LuizD. LuizP. SarrP. SarrK. AlajbegovicK. AlajbegovicR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniV. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicR. MarinR. MarinA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniM. OliveraM. OliveraG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoS. McTominayS. McTominayA. Zambo AnguissaA. Zambo AnguissaB. GilmourB. GilmourN. LangN. LangR. HoejlundR. HoejlundM. PolitanoM. Politano
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
3-4-2-1
Juventus

Starting XI

SSC Napoli

Manager

  • L. Spalletti
  • M. Allegri

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
REN
D2-2
LEC
W0-2
GEN
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
NAP

NAP - Form

VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
BOD
W4-3
ROM
D3-3
MON
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

JuventusDrawSSC Napoli
1
1
3
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
98102510+1525
W
W
W
W
D
2
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
95311811+718
L
W
W
D
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
95222214+817
W
D
W
L
W
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
94231711+614
W
D
L
W
D
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
94231110+114
L
W
L
D
W
9
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
10
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
11
BolognaBolognaBOL
93241212011
W
W
L
W
D
12
AtalantaAtalantaATA
93241617-111
D
D
L
W
L
13
GenoaGenoaGEN
9315813-510
W
W
L
W
L
14
LecceLecceLEC
93061019-99
L
L
W
L
L
15
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
16
MonzaMonzaMON
92161622-67
L
L
W
L
W
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
9126918-95
D
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
91261121-105
D
L
L
L
D
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
9126515-105
D
L
L
L
W
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
9108619-133
L
L
W
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google