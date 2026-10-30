Juventus vs Napoli Serie A preview: Partenopei test wounded Bianconeri

Juventus vs SSC Napoli: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

High-flying Neapolitan machine piles pressure on reeling Old Lady

Getty Images

Juventus host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening in the Matchday 10 fixture of the Serie A 2026/27 season, with both clubs arriving in Turin under very different circumstances.

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus are under serious pressure. A 2-0 defeat at Genoa last Tuesday — their third league loss of the season — prompted a blunt dressing-room address from chief executive Giovanni Carnevali, who made clear the current situation is unacceptable. The squad has been placed in a pre-match retreat ahead of this fixture, and questions about Spalletti's future have intensified in the Turin press.

Getty Images

Napoli, by contrast, arrive buoyant. Massimiliano Allegri's side put four past Monza last midweek and sit just one place below Juventus in the table, separated only by goal difference. The mood inside the camp, however, is not entirely calm — Stanislav Lobotka was stretchered off in tears during that win, and his absence will reshape Napoli's midfield significantly.

Allegri himself will not be on the touchline. The Napoli head coach is serving a suspension, meaning his deputy Marco Landucci — another former Juventus man — will take charge from the bench, as he did at Monza.

This is a fixture that carries weight at the best of times. With Spalletti's position under scrutiny and Napoli chasing the champions, Sunday night at the Allianz Stadium carries even more than usual.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings