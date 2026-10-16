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Serie A
team-logoJuventus
Allianz Stadium
team-logoLazio
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James Freemantle
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Juventus vs Lazio Serie A preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Juventus vs Lazio
Juventus
Lazio
Serie A

Comprehensive match preview of Juventus vs Lazio in Serie A. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 7
Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Lazio kicks off on 18 Oct 2026 at 14:45 EST and 18:45 GMT.

Injury-hit Juve gear up for the visit of Lazio

Juventus are minus several key stars

The Old Lady have made a patchy start to the season, claiming 11 points from six outings but only winning one of their last four. In Europe they've been better, claiming wins over Celta Vigo and NEC Nijmegen in the Europa League, but a clash with Lazio represents a step up in quality. Randal Kolo Muani has netted in each of their last two matches, both on the road.

FBL-EUR-C3-CELTA-JUVENTUSGetty Images

Lazio are flying

Unbeaten after six matches of the Serie A season, I Biancocelesti under Gennaro Gattuso have only dropped two points and are joint-top alongside defending Scudetto winners Inter. Andrea Pinamonti has hit a purple patch in front of goal, finding the net in three consecutive outings for Gattuso's men.

SS Lazio v AC Monza - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Lazio are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Juve.
  • Lazio have scored the first goal in all but one of their six Serie A outings this term.
  • Juventus are heavily beset by injuries, with Kenan Yıldız the biggest miss. Lazio could be without Albert Guðmundsson and Nicolò Rovella.

Team news & squads

Juventus vs Lazio Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
page.match.formation.title
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
4-3-3
G. VicarioG. VicarioM. CelikM. CelikJ. LucumiJ. LucumiG. BremerG. BremerP. KaluluP. KaluluN. GonzalezN. GonzalezW. McKennieW. McKennieP. SarrP. SarrC. ConceicaoC. ConceicaoD. LuizD. LuizR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniC. MandasC. MandasD. DoekhiD. DoekhiR. Floriani MussoliniR. Floriani MussoliniN. TavaresN. TavaresO. ProvstgaardO. ProvstgaardR. BelahyaneR. BelahyaneD. FrattesiD. FrattesiK. TaylorK. TaylorM. ZaccagniM. ZaccagniG. IsaksenG. IsaksenT. NoslinT. Noslin
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
4-2-3-1
Juventus

Starting XI

Lazio

Manager

  • L. Spalletti
  • G. Gattuso

Juventus head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list. Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Jeremie Boga, Augusto Owusu, Kamil Grabara and Arkadiusz Milik are all sidelined, leaving Luciano Spalletti with limited options across the squad. No suspensions are currently recorded, and updates on the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Lazio's injury concerns are fewer but notable. Matteo Cancellieri, Albert Gudmundsson and Alessio Furlanetto are all unavailable for Gennaro Gattuso, who otherwise has a relatively settled group to call upon.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

NEC
W5-0
ATA
W2-0
CRE
L0-1
CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LAZ

LAZ - Form

MIL
D2-2
VEN
W0-2
ARE
W2-0
JUV
D3-3
MON
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Juventus have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Cagliari in Serie A, where Kolo Muani's header salvaged a point. The Bianconeri's best result in the run was a 5-0 dismantling of NEC Nijmegen in the Europa League, though back-to-back Serie A defeats to Sassuolo and in a friendly against Cremonese highlight the inconsistency Spalletti must address.

Lazio have been considerably more reliable, winning three of their last five and drawing the other two. They beat Monza 3-1 most recently and earlier drew 2-2 with AC Milan, showing they can compete with the division's top sides. Three wins from five, with goals flowing freely, underlines why Gattuso's team sit where they do in the table.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

JuventusDrawLazio
1
2
2
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Serie A
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
1
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
0
FT
Coppa Italia
Lazio badge
Lazio
LAZ
2
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at the Allianz Stadium in February 2026, a result that reflected the competitive nature of this fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lazio have the better of the record, with a win, two draws and one defeat in Serie A encounters, plus a Coppa Italia victory. Goals have been shared fairly evenly across the series, and tight margins have defined most of these meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
6510188+1016
W
D
W
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
6510114+716
W
W
D
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
6420143+1114
D
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
641163+313
D
W
W
W
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6330115+612
D
W
D
D
W
6
JuventusJuventusJUV
632195+411
D
W
L
D
W
7
ComoComoCOM
632196+311
D
L
W
W
W
8
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
6312106+410
W
D
W
L
L
9
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
631297+210
L
W
D
W
W
10
AtalantaAtalantaATA
63038809
W
L
L
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
6222101008
D
L
W
D
W
12
TorinoTorinoTOR
621379-27
W
D
L
W
L
13
LecceLecceLEC
6204612-66
L
L
W
L
L
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
612357-25
W
D
L
D
L
15
UdineseUdineseUDI
6114913-44
L
L
L
L
W
16
MonzaMonzaMON
6114915-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
6114511-64
W
L
D
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
19
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
6006516-110
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A standings, Lazio sit second while Juventus are sixth, a gap that adds extra context to a home fixture the Bianconeri will view as a chance to close the distance on the division's early pacesetters.

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