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A day after their Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia, Juventus returned to training ahead of Sunday evening's match away to Como, Fabregas's side. Luciano Spalletti received a boost at today's session as Pierre Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez both made progress.

The biggest boost was Frenchman Kalulu's return to full squad training today after he suffered a low-grade injury to his left biceps femoris following Fiorentina-Juventus on 8 November. The injury forced him to withdraw from the France squad for matches against Italy and Turkey. He also missed the league match against Venezia and the Europa League match against Omonia.

Spalletti also saw encouraging signs from Nico Gonzalez, who trained with the squad for part of today's session. The Argentine's availability against Como remains uncertain, but he is more likely to return to the squad for next week's Coppa Italia match against Sassuolo.