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Juventus needed a win and got one, beating Omonia Nicosia 4-1. They climb to second in the Europa League league phase, behind only unbeaten Bournemouth, and remain in the top eight places that would take them into the last 16. They have also all but secured at least a play-off place.

Neto missed a corner early on, allowing Satka to put Omonia 1-0 up. Juventus responded to the mistake with relentless running, possession and chances. Andrea Cambiaso drew them level, answering the faint whistles at the Stadium with a superb curling left-footed shot from the corner of the box into the far top corner.

Juventus took control from there. Jeff Ekhator marked his first start for the club with a goal from Conceicao's through ball. The Portuguese was in superb form and scored the third himself after McKennie played him in against Kaminski. The goalkeeper saved his first effort, but the former Porto player converted the rebound to make it 3-1. Cambiaso then added an assist to his goal, setting up Boga to beat Kaminski again for the fourth.

Spalletti had asked his fringe players to show maturity, and they delivered. The win also strengthens Juventus' position in the Europa League, now an explicit objective for the club. They can begin to manage their lead in the standings and conserve energy for the league.

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JUVENTUS 4-1 OMONIA

SCORERS: 16' Satka (O), 37' Cambiaso (J), 43' Ekhator (J), 68' Conceicao (J), 73' Boga (J)

GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS



86' SUBSTITUTION DELAYED - Spalletti decides to replace Conceicao with Kolo Muani, but the Portuguese takes too long to leave the pitch as he receives a deserved standing ovation. Under the new rules, the referee delays the Frenchman's entry by a minute.



73' GOAL - Cambiaso adds an assist to his goal as Boga curls home at the end of a move started by Koopmeiners in midfield.



68' GOAL - After two assists, Conceicao gets a goal of his own. McKennie spots a gap from the edge of the box and plays the Portuguese in against Kaminski. The goalkeeper saves the first attempt, but the ball falls back to the former Porto player, who puts it straight into the net.



65' CHANCE - Ekhator runs into the box from the right again. This time, Coulibaly knocks him off balance and his powerful shot flies well over the bar.



52' CHANCE - Boga gets two chances. He first breaks through on the left and tries a right-footed shot at the near post, but mishits it wide. Moments later, he curls another right-footed effort narrowly wide of the far post.



50' CHANCE - Kelly's mistake gifts the ball to Omonia. A cross comes straight into the middle, where Tankovic narrowly fails to connect with a header while one-on-one with Neto.



48' CHANCE - Cambiaso threatens again, but this time Kaminski denies him. The ball then reaches Conceicao, whose effort the defence blocks.



43' GOAL - Juventus win the ball in the attacking third. Ekhator finds Gatti before running into space. The captain for the night picks out Conceicao further forward, and the Portuguese slips a through ball to the Italian striker in the penalty area. Ekhator turns sharply and drives a powerful low right-footed shot past a motionless Kaminski to make it 2-1 and complete the comeback.



37' GOAL - A stunning goal from Andrea Cambiaso. Spalletti has moved him back to the right flank for this match, and he cuts onto his left foot at the corner of the penalty area before curling a shot into the top corner.



26' Another pressing move around the edge of the Juventus box ends with Cabal taking a shot. Kaminski reacts quickly to save. At the other end, after a misplaced pass from Douglas Luiz, Neto denies Maric's attempt from 16 metres.



16' GOAL - Omonia break through on the left and Montnor's cross is turned behind for a corner by Kelly, who gets there ahead of Kakoullis. From the resulting corner, Neto comes out and misses the ball. It reaches Satka at the far post, and he heads it into the net for 1-0.



11' YELLOW CARD - Tanase arrives late on Gatti and steps squarely on the Juventus defender's foot. A clear booking.



4' CHANCE - The first real chance of the match: following a corner, Chico Conceicao cuts inside from the right and curls a left-footed shot towards goal, but Kaminski punches it away to keep the scores level.



0' Kick-off at 9pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin



ALL THE MATCH INFO, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE



JUVENTUS VS OMONIA: CONFIRMED LINE-UPS AND MATCH DETAILS



Juventus 4-1 Omonia



Scorers: 16' Satka (O), 37' Cambiaso (J), 43' Ekhator (J), 68' Conceicao (J), 73' Boga (J)



JUVENTUS (3-4-3): Neto; Gatti, Lucumì (66' McKennie), Kelly; Cambiaso, Douglas Luiz (66' Koopmeiners), Sarr, Cabal (46' Celik); Conceicao (86' Kolo Muani), Ekhator (66' Woltemade), Boga.

Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Vicario, Bremer, Kolo Muani, Durmisi, Merola, Turco.

Coach: Spalletti.



OMONIA (4-2-3-1): Kaminski; Douverne, Coulibaly, Satka, Nego (59' Balkovec); Andreou (59' Brouwers) Maric; Tanase (Ewandro), Tankovic (70' Neophytou), Montnor; Kakoulis (46' Diony).

Substitutes: Fabiano, Michail, Simic, Konstantinidis, Christoforou.

Coach: Berg.



Referee: Barrott (ENG)

Booked: Tanase (O), Lucumi (J), Balkovec (O)

Sent off: -