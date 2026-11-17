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As well as a possible David-for-Sorloth swap with Atletico Madrid, Juventus are considering another attacking swap deal.

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Manager Luciano Spalletti wants a genuine centre-forward ahead of the next winter transfer window. Juventus officials are already working to meet his request.

One option is Norway international Alexander Sorloth (born in 1995 and due to turn 31 on 5 December) of Atletico Madrid. Jonathan David moved there on the final day of last summer's transfer window on loan with an option to buy set at €25 million.

So far, the Canada international (born in 2000 and formerly of Lille) has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in 11 appearances, playing 436 minutes for the team managed by Cholo Simeone. By contrast, Simeone has given Sorloth 155 minutes across 6 appearances this season, with no goals or assists.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are also considering a swap with Monaco involving Folarin Balogun and Edon Zhegrova.

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Zhegrova arrived in Turin in the summer of 2025 from Lille for €15.5 million, plus a possible €3 million in bonuses. The Kosovo international, born in 1999 and currently dealing with yet another injury, has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 36 appearances for Juventus. Zhegrova is under contract with Juventus until June 2030 and earns a net salary of €2.5 million a year.

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Tired of being treated as a substitute, Zhegrova is pushing for a move in January and is interested in Monaco. Balogun, for his part, is unhappy there and has struggled for minutes (one goal in 7 appearances, totalling 230 minutes on the pitch, with emerging German star Paris Brunner ahead of him in his position) after a move to English club Everton failed to materialise.

The prospect of joining Juve is hugely appealing to the United States international, born in 2001, who arrived from Arsenal for €30 million in the summer 2023 transfer window.

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Since then, Balogun has scored 32 goals and provided 13 assists in 98 appearances for Monaco, with whom he is under contract until June 2028 on a net salary of around €3.5 million a year.

Juventus would only be interested if Monaco agreed to a loan without an obligation to buy. That would let them test him in Serie A before investing €45–50 million to sign him permanently.