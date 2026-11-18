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Giovanni Carnevali, chief executive of Juventus, has assessed the club's position as Juventus seek to emerge from their crisis and rebuild a winning team within the restrictions imposed by UEFA's settlement agreement. “The settlement agreement prevents us from making major signings, but I’m optimistic,” reads the headline from Sportmediaset, which reports the Juventus executive's remarks today.

“Juventus have not achieved the results they hoped for in recent years. But the structure is strong, there are excellent staff and owners with clear ideas who have made a substantial capital injection, demonstrating that mistakes have been made,” the Juventus executive explained at the Rcs Sport Industry Talk.

Carnevali continued: “The biggest difficulty is the settlement agreement, but we have to adapt. It’s an exciting challenge that we face knowing we can grow. But we have substantial owners, and I think that can help us try to get through difficult periods. Italy has an extraordinary league in Serie A. There are foreign owners who can help, but at the same time we have to try to improve ourselves.”

“I’m confident, but it takes time – Carnevali added – I guarantee professionalism and determination, but I promise nothing special. We owe our fans, who are everywhere, something to celebrate; they are our core business. Juventus are a forward-thinking club, with their own stadium, a hotel, a hospital and other associated activities. Those activities, though, are central to the Juve world, and that shows how Juventus have tried over the years to look ahead, seeking to create other opportunities alongside the most important thing, football, which shapes pretty much everything.”

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Transfer plans

Juventus are looking towards the January transfer window, with three players based abroad at the top of their wish list. They are the French-Algerian Rayan Ait-Nouri (born in 2001) of Manchester City, the Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (born in 1995) of Marseille and the Norwegian Alexander Sorloth (born in 1995) of Atletico Madrid. Another attacking name to watch in the Italian market is Gianluca Scamacca (born in 1999), formerly of Sassuolo and now at Atalanta.

Alternative options for the left-back role include the Spaniard Alejandro Balde (born in 2003) of Barcelona and the Italian Destiny Udogie (born in 2002, formerly of Udinese and Verona) of Tottenham. In midfield, the Frenchman Darryl Bakola (born in 2007) of Sassuolo would be more of an investment for the future, with next season in mind.