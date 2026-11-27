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Just as he did in the away win over AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, Federico Gatti was among Juventus' best players in yesterday's win over Omonia Nicosia at the Allianz Stadium, if not their best. In Juventus' 4-1 victory over the Cypriot side on matchday five of the Europa League league phase, Gatti excelled in defence and, above all, going forward, often pushing up as an extra midfielder or even a forward. He earned a rating of 7 from calciomercato.com, whose assessment read: "Promoted to captain, he plays with a headband and draws the first booking of the match when Romanian player Tanase fouls him after just 10 minutes. He also contributes in attack, playing a part in the move for the 2-1 goal from an unusual central position just outside the box. Shortly afterwards, he tests the opposition goalkeeper with an angled shot from inside the penalty area".

Gatti's display prompted a smiling Alessandro Del Piero to ask Luciano Spalletti after the match whether Gatti might play in midfield more often. "Could Gatti play in midfield? I'm joking, but a manager must always look for new solutions," said the former No.10. The Juventus manager replied: "Gatti did well to win the ball back by pressing very high up, on the edge of the penalty area. He was ready to score, too. The other side of the coin is that we leave a lot of space behind us when we do that".

Gatti has made 11 appearances this season, scoring one goal, providing one assist and receiving two bookings. He has played 594 minutes so far, not a huge amount. After the win over AZ on 5 November, the defender, born in 1998, said: "My runs forward on the counter-attack? Yes, that's something I've always had in my game. The problem is that I need to be physically fit, because when you're not at your best and you're not sharp, especially defensively, a mistake is always around the corner. I need to get up to speed, and I can only do that by playing. That's what I need, nothing more. Those runs come when you're physically fit. As I keep saying, I need to play: you only get up to speed by pushing yourself, match after match. It was too important to win today to build on Sunday's performance. But, as I said, that's over now: we have to think about the last league game before the break, because it's really too important".

The Gatti we have seen in the Europa League is an important player for Juventus, but he is not among Luciano Spalletti's first choices for the biggest matches. That could prompt a discussion about his future in the January transfer window. Gatti, whose Juventus contract expires in 2030, was the subject of transfer rumours during the summer window and will be again in January. There has been talk of interest from Premier League clubs, particularly Aston Villa and Newcastle.

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On the Italian transfer front, Telelombardia journalist Alfio Musmarra floated a possibility yesterday: "Today I'll give you a name that isn't mine, that hasn't come from my own speculation, but is in the air. Keep an eye on Gatti, who is going through a difficult spell at Juventus and could be an option to cover the situation caused by Stones' condition. That doesn't mean he will be signed, but he is a player under consideration".

The most likely outcome is that Gatti stays in Turin. He will be useful given the many fixtures Juventus face between now and the end of the season, and could move up the pecking order if he keeps producing performances like yesterday's. There is also Juventus' repeatedly stated desire to build a strong Italian core in the Continassa dressing room. If Gatti were to express a desire for a change, Juve would be more likely to sell him abroad than to a historic rival such as Inter. As CEO Giovanni Carnevali has repeatedly said, no one at Juve is unsellable. Any potential sale would therefore depend not only on the player's wishes but also on the offer that came in, even if it were from Inter.