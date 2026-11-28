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In football, fortunes can change in days. Jonathan David knows that well. The Canadian striker is on loan from Juventus at Atletico Madrid, who have an option to buy him. After a disastrous year in Italy with Juventus, he appeared to have turned things around at the start of his loan spell in La Liga. That revival has faded: the striker, born in 2000, is once again a bit-part player in Diego Simeone's squad, and he has not added a goal or assist since 10 October.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the early optimism is giving way to growing doubts. A permanent move looks less likely, while a return to Turin at the end of the season is becoming a real possibility.

THE TERMS OF THE DEAL: Jonathan David joined Atletico Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window, 1 September 2026, on loan with a €25 million option to buy. Atletico have no obligation to make the move permanent, but are paying the €6 million net annual salary he earned in Turin.



Juventus' official statement read: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Club Atlético de Madrid for the temporary transfer, free of charge, until 30 June 2027, of the sporting rights to Jonathan Christian David. The agreement also gives Atlético de Madrid the option to acquire the player's sporting rights on a permanent basis. The agreed fee for a possible permanent transfer is €25 million, payable over four financial years".

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FAST START, THEN A DIP - After missing the opening league game against Frosinone and failing to impress in 57 minutes against Parma, David made an immediate impact under Simeone: three goals and two assists in wins over Real Socieda, Osasuna and Alavez, but above all in the derby against Real Madrid. His 59th-minute goal made it 2-0 and proved decisive in a 2-1 win, with Rudiger scoring late for Real Madrid.



Julian Alvarez then returned to the starting XI as a regular, with the summer rift healed, leaving the Canadian back in a reserve role. In seven games since 20 October, David has started only once, in the Champions League, when he went off at half-time. He has come on for the final 15 to 20 minutes four times and spent two matches entirely on the bench.

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TWO ISSUES COMPLICATE A PERMANENT MOVE: David's form has dipped below the required standard again, making a permanent move difficult to envisage. Atletico Madrid also face two unresolved issues. The first, Romano reports, concerns who will decide whether to buy him. Diego Simeone's position at the club has yet to be settled, and the manager's contract, which expires at the end of the season, will not be discussed until later in the campaign.

The second is that David is a high earner on a €6 million net salary, has a long-term contract with Juventus until 30 June 2030 and, crucially, no agreement has been reached on the financial terms of a potential Atletico contract if they buy him. Even if Atletico exercise their option, they would still need to agree the figures and contract details with the player.

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JUVENTUS OR ATLETICO IN JANUARY: Another significant factor is that David can only rebuild his standing in Spain or Turin. No other move is possible for him.

David has already played an official match for Juventus at the start of the year and featured for Atletico Madrid. International regulations would allow a third transfer, but he could not play for a third team in the same season. As things stand, he and Juventus face the prospect of a future together or, more precisely, another summer spent weighing up their respective futures.