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Real Club Celta v Juventus - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
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Juventus announce their star has suffered a shoulder dislocation: club determines his surgery status

Juventus
C. Conceicao
Serie A
Italy
Portugal

The Old Lady's misfortunes never come alone

Juventus have ruled out surgery for Portugal's Francisco Conceicao, who dislocated his shoulder in Sunday evening's 3-0 defeat to Lazio. The winger will instead recover through conservative treatment.

Reports on Monday morning first flagged the dislocation suffered at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus soon confirmed it with an official statement on their website.

Juventus said in their statement: "Following the injury that Francisco Conceicao sustained to his left shoulder during the match against Lazio, the player underwent diagnostic examinations this morning at the club's medical centre."

The statement added: "The examinations revealed a dislocation of the glenohumeral joint, and the dislocation was reduced yesterday evening. The player will undergo conservative treatment and has already begun the rehabilitation process."

According to Football Italia, Conceicao faces a spell out until November's international break. That rules him out of Serie A games against Lecce, Genoa, Napoli and Fiorentina, plus the two Europa League fixtures with Rennes and AZ Alkmaar.


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