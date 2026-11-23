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A fresh look at Juventus' new home shirt for the 2027-28 season has emerged. Specialist website Footy Headlines reports that designer JMFK has produced a new prediction of the shirt that could be very close to the final design.

Juventus' new Adidas home shirt for 2027-28 will celebrate the club's 130th anniversary in a landmark season for the club founded in 1897. The shirt is expected to have a clean, traditional design dominated by black, with black far more prominent than white. Expected details include a predominantly black back panel with white printing and Adidas' three white stripes on black shoulders. The shirt is expected to launch in May or June 2027.

Italian insider @La_Bianconera first leaked details of Juventus' new 2027-28 home shirt. Made by Adidas, it will be worn by Juventus during a landmark season celebrating 130 years since the club's founding in 1897.

Juventus' new Adidas home shirt for 2027-28 will feature a clean, traditional look, marking the club's significant anniversary with a bold, modern take on the team's classic identity.

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The most distinctive feature of Juventus' 2027-28 home shirt looks set to be black dominating white. The exact number and width of the vertical stripes remain unknown, but the predominantly black design is expected to include a mostly black back panel with the player's name and number printed in contrasting white, as was customary for the club, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s. Adidas' three white stripes will also run across the black shoulders. Juventus' 2027-28 Adidas home shirt is expected to be unveiled between May and June 2027.