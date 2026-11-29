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Manchester City missed the chance to close the gap on Arsenal after a 2-2 draw with them, in a match that sparked major controversy over refereeing decisions.

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According to Sport, Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Manchester City's Norwegian striker, was among the most vocal critics, venting his anger and frustration after the final whistle.

A former City player himself between 2000 and 2003, he made no secret of his fury when the referee refused to give a penalty for a Gyokeres handball in the final seconds of the match.

"What a stupid joke," he wrote, furious at a decision that could have major consequences in the Premier League title race.

City had twice taken the lead at the Emirates Stadium. Erling Haaland opened the scoring before Kai Havertz equalised, and Enzo Fernandez then put the visitors back in front straight after the restart.

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Haaland's father wasn't alone, though. Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane also laid into referee John Brooks while commentating on the match for Sky Sports.

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Their anger centred on a first-half clash between Jurrien Timber and Jeremy Doku.

The Dutch defender appeared to pull the Belgian winger's hair during an off-the-ball tussle. VAR reviewed the incident but found no footage conclusive enough to recommend a red card for the Arsenal man.

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"He's clearly grabbed some of his hair and his shirt, but why is Timber doing that?" asked Neville.

He didn't hold back in his verdict. "I think if you pull someone's hair, you should be sent off. I genuinely believe that," he said.

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Timber, of all people, went on to score Arsenal's equaliser to make it 2-2.

Keane questioned the consistency of refereeing in the Premier League, pointing to other players who had recently been sent off for similar incidents.

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"I think Jurrien Timber deserved to be sent off for that," the Irishman said.

He added: "I've tried to watch it from every possible angle and I still see Timber's hand holding Doku's hair. It wasn't just a case of pulling it and getting away with it. He grabbed Doku and brought him down. Doku went to ground because he knows Timber pulled his hair. He didn't go down for no reason."