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At Barcelona, there is a truth nobody can deny, but the numbers alone have revealed its true scale. An entire team, with all their stars and history, have gone just 85 minutes all season without one player. That player is Lamine Yamal, the club's academy graduate, who has gone in record time from promising talent to the beating heart of Barcelona, and the player Hansi Flick simply cannot do without.

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A remarkable statistic from Mundo Deportivo shows just how important Lamine Yamal is to Barcelona and, above all, how heavily they rely on their homegrown star. Of the 17 official matches they've played so far, 13 in La Liga and four in the Champions League, the young winger has started every one. He's been substituted only four times.

Out of a possible 1,530 minutes, Flick's side have played without Lamine for just 85, and the result was always in their favour. In Baku against Qarabag, though, Hansi Flick will be without him for the first time. That's a real test. It will show how much Barcelona lose when they have to win a match without Lamine while the result is still in the balance.

The four substitutions share a striking common thread: every time, Lamine left the pitch with the result practically settled, and by a wide margin. Flick has never taken him off in a competitive, high-pressure match or with the outcome still undecided.

Elche came first. Lamine went off in the 65th minute with Barcelona already 2-0 up, and the team went on to complete a 5-0 rout. Levante followed a similar script. He came off in the 66th minute at 3-0, having scored twice, but Barcelona struggled more in the closing stages and the match ended 4-2.

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Against Real Betis, he made way in the 70th minute with the score at 4-2, having scored once, and Barcelona extended their lead to 5-2. Alaves confirmed the trend. Lamine left the pitch in the 74th minute at 5-0, again with two goals to his name, and the match finished 6-1.

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Four matches, four substitutions, four scorelines that let the coaching staff do without their most vital player without, on the face of it, taking a significant risk as a team. The explanation is simple. When Barcelona control the game, they can manage Lamine's minutes. When uncertainty reigns, he becomes all the more important.

The substitutions aren't the fundamental problem, though. What really matters is what happens when Lamine isn't on the pitch and Barcelona need solutions without their main source of attacking power. So far, they haven't faced an emergency without the Spain international. His influence clearly shapes the team's collective performance, and his minutes and attacking contribution reflect just how important he is.

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Barcelona have an exceptional competitive advantage in Lamine Yamal, but they also risk that advantage turning into a structural dependence. The four substitutions show Flick has found chances to protect him. They don't show how the team would respond if forced to compete without him in a high-pressure situation.

Baku will give everyone the answer for the first time. Can Barcelona win without Lamine? Or were those 85 minutes merely the start of a story of dependence that could cost the team dearly in the future?