'He is a complete player!' – Jurgen Klopp reveals how Mikel Arteta transformed Kai Havertz

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Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Kai Havertz's tactical intelligence, highlighting how Mikel Arteta has successfully unlocked the forward's elite qualities at Arsenal. Klopp is now looking to harness that exact same blueprint on the international stage.

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Harnessing Arsenal form for Die Nationalmannschaft

As Germany prepare for their crucial UEFA Nations League Group A2 finale against the Netherlands in Berlin, manager Jurgen Klopp has placed immense faith in Kai Havertz. The Germany boss has been closely analysing how Mikel Arteta successfully harnesses the forward's talents at Arsenal.

With quarter-final qualification on the line, translating those elite club standards to the international stage is the primary objective for the coaching staff.

Klopp lauds Havertz's tactical intelligence

Klopp was glowing in his assessment of Havertz's complete profile, pointing directly to the tactical intelligence cultivated under Arteta in North London. The Germany manager admitted that facing the former Chelsea star is always a difficult tactical challenge.

"I have often faced teams defended by Kai, and I know very well in tactical preparations that facing Kai is not an easy task. He is a complete package as a top player," Klopp stated.

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"Mikel Arteta relies heavily on him because Kai is always reliable to put in an extraordinary performance thanks to his technical capacity and intelligence."

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED

Translating club success to international dominance

Building directly on Arteta's tactical blueprint, Klopp and Havertz are fully aligned on unlocking an even higher ceiling for the national team. The forward's exceptional ability to interpret space and dictate attacking phases makes him an invaluable asset.

"Kai and I have agreed that there is still huge potential that we want to develop further together in the national team," Klopp added.

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Havertz is eager to channel that sharp club form into international goals, especially after narrowly missing out against Serbia.

Ready to shine against the Netherlands

Havertz remains focused on converting his relentless club work rate into decisive performances as Germany lock horns with the Netherlands in Berlin. Armed with Arteta's tactical foundations and Klopp's unwavering backing, the forward is primed to lead the line.

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"I will evaluate it, improve it in the next training session, and hope to score directly in tomorrow's match against the Netherlands," Havertz concluded.