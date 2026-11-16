'Am I insane?!' – Jurgen Klopp fires back over defensive depth ahead of Germany's clash with Netherlands

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Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has defended his squad rotation policy and praised his team's exceptional defensive depth. Klopp addressed tactical selection ahead of their decisive UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands.

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Klopp manages squad intensity ahead of Dutch test

Germany head into their final UEFA Nations League Group A2 match against the Netherlands knowing that victory in Berlin will secure a place in the quarter-finals. Head coach Jurgen Klopp has faced inevitable questions regarding his team selection, particularly after benching Nico Schlotterbeck in favour of Malick Thiaw against Serbia to deal with long-ball tactics.

With the Netherlands expected to deploy a technical, possession-based approach, further tactical adjustments are anticipated.

Klopp remains fully committed to maintaining high physical intensity over the full 96 minutes through strategic rotation.

Prioritising full-match impact over starting XIs

Addressing reporters about player selection and whether standout performers are guaranteed immediate starts, Klopp explained his holistic approach to squad management and mindset.

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"My decision has been made, but I won't tell you. In principle, in life, if someone plays very well, it certainly increases their chances of playing again. However, you don't always have to immediately play them as starters a few days later; everything must be carefully weighed," Klopp stated.

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED

"For me, the most important thing is that the team can maintain high intensity for 95 to 96 minutes. The player who starts the match is important, but not much more important than the player who finishes it at the end of the match."

Dismissing the need for a rigid defensive hierarchy

Klopp also delivered a passionate defence of Germany's centre-back options, insisting that the national team boasts extraordinary depth and flexibility across the defensive spine.

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"I know you guys might think I'm insane for always being positive about this situation. But I have spent a lot of time watching video of the defenders in recent months—even without the intention of buying them. The center-back position is an area where I feel our team is very, very, very safe," Klopp emphasised.

"The players here are top players. Waldemar Anton is injured at home, and he is also a top player. Not to mention the U-21 generation waiting below. I don't see the need to establish a rigid hierarchy right now."

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Tactical flexibility against technical opponents

Klopp explained that the configuration of his backline will remain fluid, adapting dynamically to the unique physical and tactical characteristics of each opponent.

Whether recalling technically proficient defenders or deploying specialists to counter specific striker profiles, Klopp has his game plan locked in.

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Die Nationalmannschaft are fully prepared to execute their manager's vision and claim a statement victory in Berlin.