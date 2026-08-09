Julian Brandt still has a close relationship with PSV coach Peter Bosz, as he made clear in his interview with ESPN straight after PEC Zwolle v Ajax (0-2). Ajax's new signing spoke fondly about the coach of their Eredivisie rivals.

"No, I didn't speak to him before I joined Ajax," Brandt tells reporter Cristian Willaert after he says the German is one of Bosz's favourite players. The pair previously worked together at Bayer Leverkusen.

"But I have always had a great relationship with him, and still do. We have always kept in touch. Sometimes weekly, sometimes monthly... We have also faced each other, but the contact has never stopped."

"But of course I didn't ask him about the Dutch league, or about Ajax. When you are rivals, it is very strange to start asking each other for advice," Brandt says.

"But I still love him as a coach. I appreciate him greatly and I am looking forward to seeing him again in the coming period."

Ajax face PSV as early as round five of the Eredivisie. De Topper will be played at the Johan Cruyff ArenA on 5 September.