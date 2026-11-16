Jürgen Locadia handed huge four-month ban: ‘Happened behind the scenes’

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FIFA has banned Jürgen Locadia for four months. The 33-year-old forward, who now plays in the second tier in the United States, announced the news on Instagram. The ban stems from a contractual dispute with his former club, CF Intercity.

“I want to share something that has happened behind the scenes,” Locadia wrote. “FIFA has imposed a four-month ban on me following a contractual dispute with my former club, CF Intercity.”

According to Locadia, the dispute arose over unpaid wages and the termination of his contract in September 2025. He formally notified Intercity of the outstanding amounts and gave the club fifteen days to pay before deciding to terminate his contract.

FIFA then ruled that Locadia had breached his contract, but acknowledged that Intercity still owed him compensation. It decided a four-month ban was appropriate.

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Locadia disagrees with the ruling and has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). His requests for a temporary suspension of the ban during the proceedings were rejected. The appeal is ongoing.

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“The hardest thing is that I can’t play,” said Locadia. “I’ve missed important matches with Tampa Bay Rowdies and the chance to represent Curaçao at such a crucial moment for our national team.”

“I’ve felt at home at Tampa from day one, both on and off the pitch. Being part of this team has meant a lot to me, which makes it even harder that I can’t contribute.”

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“I’m genuinely grateful for the support I’ve received throughout this situation from everyone at the club and my team-mates, as well as from the Curaçao football association, the national team’s coaching staff and my team-mates. Having them stand by me during this difficult time has really made the difference.”

Locadia is determined to return as soon as possible. “This isn’t how I imagined things would go, but my focus remains the same: work hard, stay ready and get back to doing what I love.”