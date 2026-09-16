According to a report by Bild the 23-year-old Rangers striker is on the verge of a call-up to the Czech national team. The report adds that sporting director Pavel Nedved has already made contact with him.

Naderi was born in Dresden to a Czech mother and a Bulgarian father. Bulgaria's association is also said to have tried to recruit him in the past, but Naderi resisted those advances, though he is reportedly more open to the Czech Republic. If the new national coach Jürgen Klopp sees potential for a DFB career, he would probably have to move quickly.

Should Naderi choose a future with the Czech national team, he would first need to apply for a Czech passport. It is still unclear whether that would make him eligible in time for the upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia, England (twice) and Spain.

How did Ryan Naderi end up at Rangers?

After coming through the youth system at Dynamo Dresden, Naderi moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach at the age of 17. He made the step into professional football in 2024 with Hansa Rostock. In 45 appearances in the 3. Liga, he recorded 13 goals and nine assists. At 1.94 metres tall, Naderi is a classic centre-forward

Then Rangers signed him last winter for the 3. Liga record fee of €5.5 million. Since then, he has six goals and six assists in 21 appearances there. Last weekend, he set up a goal in the Old Firm as Rangers beat Glasgow rivals Celtic 3-0, and he also played a part in the build-up to another.

Meanwhile, Germany face the Netherlands, Serbia and Greece (twice) in the upcoming international window. Klopp is planning to name an unusually large squad to test plenty of different players, and surprises are also to be expected.