Jürgen Klopp need reinforcements in his position: second-division player "is considering" a career in the Germany team

Jürgen Klopp looks all but certain to use Joshua Kimmich in central midfield for Germany, which leaves him needing another option at right-back. Few convincing candidates have emerged in recent years. That could soon push Klopp towards the younger generation, with Rafael Pinto Pedrosa among those in the frame.

The 18-year-old Karlsruher SC talent has been repeatedly mentioned in recent weeks as a possible long-term answer on the right flank during this transition period for the German national team.

"It is on my mind, I would be lying if I said otherwise," he has now explained to Sky. "That would of course be a dream. I will definitely do everything for it and give everything on the pitch. If that time should come, I would be very happy."

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Pinto Pedrosa reached the European Championship final with Germany U19s

During the summer, Pinto Pedrosa featured for Germany at the European Under-19 Championship. The DFB side only lost to Spain in the final, with Pinto Pedrosa firmly established at right-back. He had previously also played for Germany's Under-17 and Under-18 national teams.

He made his KSC debut in the 2. Bundesliga around two years ago and is now preparing for his third professional season. Last season, he was a regular starter at times and filled several roles on the right flank, from a traditional right-back in a back four to a wing-back in a back three and even on the right side of midfield.

At his introductory press conference, Klopp revealed that he plans to use a back four with the national team. He will take charge of Germany for the first time at the end of September in the Nations League away to the Netherlands. Serbia and Greece will then follow twice each in quick succession.