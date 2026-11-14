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Germany kept their Nations League quarter-final hopes alive with a convincing display for much of the match against Serbia. Their 3:1 (2:0) win in Belgrade saw a debutant take centre stage and show he could give Germany a quality they have lacked for years.

Back in the starting line-up, captain Joshua Kimmich showed how well the midfield works with him pulling the strings. Meanwhile, one of Bayern Munich's summer signings could face a fight for his place.

DFB team: Brajan Gruda impresses on his delayed debut

When Jürgen Klopp took over as Germany coach in late summer, he signalled that he wanted more emphasis on wing play. His predecessor Julian Nagelsmann often fielded only one nominal winger, in Leroy Sane or Jamie Leweling, preferring to let Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz create through the inside channels. Klopp made clear that he had a different approach in mind.

"Any team can make the game narrow; today's playmakers play on the wing," Klopp said at the time. Germany had often looked predictable in attack in recent years, particularly against deep-lying opponents, as their World Cup exit against Paraguay showed. They had creativity in central areas but lacked the pace and one-on-one ability to turn it into goals.

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Klopp gave several candidates a chance on the attacking flanks in his first four matches. During the international break in early October, he fielded five different players: Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl, Köln's Said El Mala, Freiburg's Derry Scherhant, Brentford's Kevin Schade and Barcelona's Karim Adeyemi. All showed promise, but none convinced completely.

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Against Serbia, Brajan Gruda finally made his long-awaited Germany debut. Klopp had intended to include the Leipzig player in his first squad, but an abdominal muscle strain scuppered those plans at short notice. The coach had repeatedly stressed that Gruda, the "street footballer", had a major role to play in his plans and that he had been at the very top of his watch list for several years. "He's a brilliant player who likes to take opponents on and hasn't yet fulfilled his potential. He doesn't have to at his age, but he's shown a great many positive signs," Klopp said.

After all that praise, the 22-year-old lived up to it on Friday evening. Gruda linked up well in Germany's passing moves, used his pace to break forward and repeatedly took on Serbian left-back Petar Sukacev, who at times could not cope. One surging dribble might have brought an assist in the first half, but Kai Havertz headed Gruda's pinpoint cross woefully wide.

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After the break, the Leipzig player capped his performance with a solo run of more than 50 metres. He finished it with a crisp strike from the edge of the penalty area that gave the goalkeeper no chance. According to statistics site OPTA, Gruda completed nine of his 14 dribbles against Serbia. Only one Germany player had reached that figure in the past ten years: Jamal Musiala, who completed 13 dribbles at the 2022 World Cup.

Klopp had plenty of praise for Gruda's first senior international after the final whistle. The attacker had produced an "incredible" performance, the Germany coach said. Klopp also had sympathy for the helpless Sukacev: "That left-back is a poor fellow!"

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DFB team: The new midfield also works with Joshua Kimmich

With Joshua Kimmich out of the squad for the first match against Serbia and the return match against Greece, Germany barely seemed to miss their captain. Jürgen Klopp used Aleksandar Pavlovic, Tom Bischof and Florian Wirtz as his midfield trio in both games.

For the most part, all three played well. Pavlovic took Kimmich's holding midfield role, Bischof made only his second international appearance, and Wirtz operated in the inside channels. The trio combined brilliantly. They were all involved, with help from the goalpost, in Bischof's goal for 1:0 in the first match against the Serbs. Wirtz then scored the goal for 2:0.

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"The three of us had a good understanding," Bischof said. Wirtz had found it "a lot, a lot of fun" playing alongside Bischof. "He moves very, very cleverly into spaces and is very good on the ball." Goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, meanwhile, felt "that the connection between Pavlo and Tom worked superbly. They controlled the game very well."

Kimmich could only watch. He saw his two Bayern team-mates and Wirtz put their stamp on Germany's play. A short time later, familiar pundits emerged from the woodwork again to question the 31-year-old's overall influence on the Germany national team's play.

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Before the return match against the Serbs, Klopp hit back sharply. "It's not so easy to be pleased about the performances of two young players (Pavlovic and Bischof; editor's note) — rightly so, because they simply played well — only for the story to become: 'What does that mean for Kimmich?'" the Germany coach explained, stressing: "Nothing! Because Jo Kimmich is a superb player. It means nothing!"

Kimmich showed his quality in Belgrade on Friday evening. As usual, the Bayern Munich player had the most touches and played the most passes of anyone on the pitch. He immediately resumed his role at the heart of Germany's play, with almost every dangerous attack going through him. The midfield works with the captain, too.

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DFB team: The battle for the left-back spot is wide open

Phillip Treu appears to have secured the right-back spot under Jürgen Klopp. The Freiburg player has started four of five Nations League matches and been thoroughly solid. On the left, though, the race is more open than it has been for a long time.

Of Klopp's three options, Nathaniel Brown initially looked the clear favourite, perhaps partly because of his summer move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Bayern Munich. David Raum (RB Leipzig) and Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart) had to make way in the opening two matches against the Netherlands and Greece. Brown got the nod.

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Since then, the balance appears to have shifted markedly towards the Stuttgart player. Mittelstädt started against Serbia for the second match in a row and, for the second match in a row, the 29-year-old played really well. He had set up Florian Wirtz in the first match against Serbia and followed that up on Friday.

Mittelstädt won a corner with a determined run forward immediately before the goal for 1:0, then sent it into the penalty area himself. His delivery found Kai Havertz, from whom the ball reached Serbia's Srdan Babic. Babic diverted a rather poorly placed header into his own net, giving the goalkeeper no chance. Mittelstädt contributed to many of Germany's good attacks, repeatedly threatened with crosses into the opposition penalty area and gave nothing away at the back.

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For now, the Stuttgart player looks to have claimed the left-back spot in the back four. If Mittelstädt keeps playing this well, Klopp will struggle to find a reason to bring Brown or Raum back.

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DFB team: The current Nations League table