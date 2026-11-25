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The blows keep coming for Morocco after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Senegal.

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Morocco lost the continental title in the courtroom, and it later emerged that they would bear two-thirds of the costs of the case, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) covering the remaining third.

The past few hours have brought more bad news. The ruling has cost Morocco their historic place in FIFA's monthly ranking.

On 18 November, Morocco climbed two places to fifth in the world in the new ranking. It was a historic feat. They became the first Arab national team to reach that position and the second African side to do so, after Nigeria, who had sat fifth in April 1994.

This was no passing rise in the rankings. It reflected the sustained growth of Moroccan football in recent years, as the Atlas Lions turned into a force capable of competing with the game's elite.

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CAS spoil the historic achievement

Reports after the CAS ruling suggested Morocco could lose 18 points from their FIFA ranking tally. Those were the points they had earned once their Africa Cup of Nations triumph was counted, before the Court of Arbitration for Sport returned the title to Senegal.

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Then came the real shock. Just a few hours after the CAS ruling, FIFA amended the national team rankings on its official website.

The ranking on FIFA's official website showed Morocco dropping two places, leaving them seventh instead of fifth, while Portugal and Brazil moved up to fifth and sixth respectively.

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Senegal held 18th place in the monthly ranking, their standing unaffected by yesterday's CAS ruling.

CAS hand the continental title to Senegal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned CAF's decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, ending one of the most controversial crises in the history of African football. The ruling returned the title to Senegal, who had beaten Morocco 1-0 on the pitch after extra time, and closed a legal dispute that had dragged on for several months.

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CAS announced yesterday, Tuesday, that it had annulled the decision of CAF's Appeal Board, which had deemed Senegal to have withdrawn from the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win on 17 March.

Senegal have now regained the title they won on the pitch at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, in a final full of extraordinary scenes on and off the field.

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Details of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final crisis

The trouble began in the closing minutes of normal time. With the score goalless, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty, infuriating Senegal's players and their coach Pape Thiaw.

Several Senegal players walked off and headed to the dressing room in protest. The match stopped for around 10 minutes until Sadio Mane persuaded his team-mates and coach to return and finish the game.

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When play resumed, Morocco had a golden chance to seal the title. Brahim Diaz tried a Panenka and missed, the ball settling comfortably in the hands of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The match went to extra time, and Pape Gueye scored the winner. His goal handed Senegal the second title in their history and stunned the Moroccan fans who had expected to see their team crowned on home soil.

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Two months after the match, CAF's Appeal Board deemed Senegal to have withdrawn and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win by default, citing Article 84 of the regulations of