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Joshua Kimmich has criticised Bayern Munich's handling of Jamal Musiala's medical problems. The Bayern captain says the club's communication is 'completely incomprehensible'.

Bayern have hit a rough patch. Last weekend, the record champions endured a nightmare match at home against struggling Cologne.

Bayern were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw, while coach Vincent Kompany saw two of his star players forced off in the first half. Harry Kane and Michael Olise both had to leave the pitch early.

They joined Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari, who were already injured and remain sidelined long-term. Injury-hit Bayern suffered another blow in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

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The German giants lost away to Lille in northern France. A goal from Ayase Ueda helped the French side, who had been second-bottom of the Champions League table before the match, win 2-1.

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Musiala's situation has also caused unrest. He has suffered epileptic seizures since the start of this season and was diagnosed with absence seizures, a form of epilepsy.

Honorary president Uli Hoeness made some rather cold remarks at the time. He wondered aloud whether Musiala would ever return to his former level and openly questioned the contract he signed in 2025, under which he earns around €25 million a year.

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Musiala asked the club's leadership for privacy and support, but felt he received neither. Bayern therefore published a statement on Wednesday saying that talks with Musiala's representatives had been 'constructive' and that further communication would remain 'confidential'.

Kimmich is unhappy with the situation. "I completely understand that this is not an easy situation for the club," the Bayern captain said after the defeat in Lille.

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"But what I don't understand is the way this has been made public. It must never happen at a player's expense. Of course, the club always comes first and is bigger than us as players, but it is not bigger than the individual."

"That is absolutely unacceptable and not in keeping with Bayern, especially at this stage, when I have often emphasised how special this club is. What has happened now simply should never have happened. I find it completely incomprehensible."