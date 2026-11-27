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Jose Mourinho has shut down comparisons between Jude Bellingham and Zinedine Zidane following Real Madrid's emphatic 5-1 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven. The Portuguese manager addressed the growing hype during Friday's press conference, offering a measured verdict on how the two midfield greats should be viewed.

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Mourinho shuts down Zidane comparisons

Mourinho has distanced himself from the growing debate linking Bellingham to Zidane. The comparisons surfaced earlier this week after the England midfielder delivered a standout display in Europe.

Bellingham drew widespread acclaim following Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League triumph over PSV. His commanding performance prompted observers to draw parallels with the legendary French playmaker. However, when asked about the link during his media duties on Friday, Mourinho made it clear he has no interest in pitting the two players against each other.

Different eras, same elite status

Rather than weighing one midfielder's qualities against the other, the Portuguese tactician stressed that both players deserve to be judged strictly within their own eras. Mourinho believes generational gaps make direct comparisons pointless.

"I don't like comparing footballers from different generations," Mourinho told reporters on Friday. "Zidane was one of the best of his generation and Jude is already one of the best of his."

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Bellingham's impressive numbers and humble view

The praise surrounding Bellingham has been fuelled by his consistent output throughout the current campaign. At just 23 years old, the midfielder has already registered seven goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season.

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His display in the five-goal rout of PSV only intensified the spotlight. Yet despite his rapid rise and growing influence in Madrid, the England international remains grounded about his place in football history.

When previously confronted with the same comparisons, Bellingham himself played down the hype, insisting that Zidane was "much better" than him.

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Focus on Alaves

Bellingham and his teammates are currently preparing to face Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu in their upcoming Liga fixture. The England international will look to contribute once again for Los Blancos as they aim to secure all three points in front of their home supporters. Madrid currently sit second in the league standings with 33 points from 13 matches - three points behind the league leaders, Barcelona.