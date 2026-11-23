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Jorthy Mokio has posted an update on Instagram after taking a heavy kick in Sunday's match against ADO Den Haag. The Congolese Ajax midfielder limped off, but his message appears to have reassured Ajax fans.

An otherwise good-natured match took a turn late on when ADO player Sekou Sylla caught the Ajax midfielder with a forceful challenge.

Mokio needed treatment after the challenge and had to be helped off the pitch. Coach Míchel Sánchez was worried about his player.

"He will be examined today (Sunday, ed.). I can't say much more about it yet, but it didn't look good," the Spaniard said at the post-match press conference.

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On Instagram, Mokio offered an initial update on his injury. "𝖬𝗂𝗇𝗈𝗋 𝖲𝖾𝗍𝖻𝖺𝖼𝗄, ᴍᴀᴊᴏʀ ᴄᴏᴍᴇʙᴀᴄᴋ," the youngster wrote on social media.

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Mokio's words mean: "A minor setback, but I'll come back stronger." The exact nature of his injury remains unclear, although it appears to be minor.

Before his injury, Mokio had scored for Ajax on Sunday. He finished calmly from a Davy Klaassen pass to put Ajax 2-0 up.

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Ajax face FC Thun at the Johan Cruyff Arena this Thursday, with De Klassieker at De Kuip scheduled for the weekend.