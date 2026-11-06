'Seven new faces!' – Jorge Jesus rings the changes in first Portugal squad post-Cristiano Ronaldo – Jorge Jesus rings the changes in first Portugal squad post-Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has announced his 28-man squad for the final UEFA Nations League group matches against Denmark and Wales. The selection features seven new faces and absolute debuts for FC Porto right-back Alberto Costa and Monza in-form forward Gustavo Varela.
Jesus unveils squad for concluding group stage fixtures
Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus has announced his 28-man squad for the final two Group A4 matches of the UEFA Nations League. La Seleccao will face Denmark in Braga on November 14th before travelling to Cardiff to face Wales on November 17th.
Having already secured qualification for the quarter-finals alongside Spain, Portugal's primary objective is to confirm first place in the group.
The squad announcement carries extra significance as it marks the first selection since the international retirement of legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Debutants Costa and Varela earn first call-ups
The headline inclusions are right-back Alberto Costa from FC Porto and Monza striker Gustavo Varela, both receiving their maiden senior call-ups. Varela arrives in fine form, leading the Serie A scoring charts with nine goals.
"Compared to the last squad selection, there are seven new players," Jesus explained regarding his overhaul.
"We intend to value the performance they have demonstrated at their respective clubs, which we consider compatible with a call-up to the senior national team. Five of these players were previously part of the under-21 team. Taking Cris's [Cristiano Ronaldo's] words, we want to focus on the renewal and future of the national team."
Squad list breakdown and notable returns
The 28-man selection also welcomes back several players, including Antonio Silva, Mateus Fernandes, and Carlos Forbs, alongside young talents Rodrigo Mora and Geovany Quenda.
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Silva, Samuel Soares.
Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Alberto Costa, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo, Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Tavares.
Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Mateus Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva.
Forwards: Pedro Neto, Francisco Trincao, Rafael Leão, Geovany Quenda, Carlos Forbs, Joao Félix, Goncalo Ramos, Fábio Silva, Gustavo Varela.
Suspension, injuries, and upcoming tests in Braga and Cardiff
Jesus will have to manage a few notable absences for the upcoming fixtures. Francisco Conceicao is suspended following his red card against Norway, while Nuno Mendes misses out through injury.
Joao Cancelo is included in the squad despite serving a suspension for the opening match against Denmark, making him available for the trip to Wales.
Portugal will look to integrate their new faces smoothly as they close out an impressive group stage campaign.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.