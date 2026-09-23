Jorge Jesus explains why Ronaldo is still indispensable for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo seriously considered retiring from international football after the World Cup. The 41-year-old forward ultimately decided to continue with Portugal, who face Wales in the Nations League on Thursday.

"I don't know. I would love to know the answer, but I don't know. I learned when I was in my early thirties to live in the moment, so I don't know. But it is very possible that this will be my last year. I will let it be known when it is my last match", Ronaldo was quoted as saying on Wednesday by AS.

Portugal's World Cup ended in the last 16 with defeat to eventual champions Spain, and Ronaldo then reflected on his future with the national side. "I always think about my decisions. I think about everything. You can see me here, so I have decided to continue. I have spoken with the president and the national coach and they are counting on me."

He believes he can still offer plenty. "I think I can continue to help the national team. Not only with goals, but also because this is a new generation. But the most important thing is to be on the pitch and keep scoring", emphasised the ever-combative Ronaldo.

These days, the 41-year-old finds it much easier to let criticism wash over him. "As I have often said: experience comes with time. There will always be critics, even when we do things well - and especially when we do them badly."

Ronaldo also made clear how he wants to be remembered. "I know who I am and I know that children adore Cristiano. Even after my career, I want to continue to be meaningful to people. I value the people who appreciate Cristiano, and that makes me happy", said the Portugal veteran.

Meanwhile, national coach Jorge Jesus holds Ronaldo in high regard. "Cristiano is a symbol of Portugal. That does not give him the right to play every match, but to give you an idea: we played a match in Hong Kong without him and there were 5,000 spectators. When he took part, there were 55,000. He will play on Thursday and I expect him to score one or two goals immediately, after which I will substitute him straight away."